Citizine Networks, Inc. and Oh The People You Meet Partnership Citizine is extremely excited to have OhThePeopleYouMeet as one of its first travel industry partners utilizing its unique video tagging technology given Michaela Guzy’s incredible experience in the industry.

Citizine Networks, Inc., a cross-platform, lifestyle and travel brand for the urban citizen of the world, is proud to partner with OhThePeopleYouMeet (OTPYM), a content site with two original video series dedicated to curating inspiring content on sustainable and immersive travel experiences. OTPYM has incorporated Citizine’s one-of-a-kind video tagging technology into its travel videos, enabling viewers to easily save, share and navigate to the recommended places directly, thus, simplifying and energizing the travel planning and decision-making process.

Philip DeBevoise, Founder and CEO, Citizine Networks, Inc. shares, “Citizine is extremely excited to have OTPYM as one of its first travel industry partners utilizing its unique video tagging technology given Michaela Guzy’s incredible experience in the industry. For years, both audiences and travel brands have been drawn to OTPYM for its authenticity and unique perspective when exploring our planet. I’m excited to be working closely with Michaela to develop original programming and unique social activations for travel brands across the globe.”

“Integrating Citizine’s interactivity with OhThePeopleYouMeet’s videos comes on the mark of our fifth anniversary, and we are thrilled to partner with such a dynamic lifestyle and travel brand. Citizine shares our passion for local and global exploration, two driving forces behind our original series Michaela’s Map and OTPYM. As we continue to develop dynamic content from all over the world and stateside, our goal is to provide inspiring and service-oriented content that is attainable for our audience. This new interface enables our viewers to save their wish list experiences in one place, as well as go directly to the attraction’s website with one click,” shares Michaela Guzy, Founder, OhThePeopleYouMeet.

Citizine's unique geo-tagging technology and personalization and transactional tools drive local and global exploration. When viewers click on the “PlaceList” icon in the top right corner of the video, they can choose to save the point of interest to their Citizine profile, navigate to the experience directly by clicking on the website in the listing, or share it on their social media profile. Yellow triangle placemarkers along the video player’s progress bar signify “PlaceList” experiences featured in the episode, giving audiences the option to skip ahead to those moments.

OTPYM is one of Citizine’s first travel industry partners to leverage this technology and integrate it into its daily business practice. The new platform brings OTPYM one step closer to being able to help viewers book trips instantaneously. Currently there are 20 Michaela’s Map and OTPYM videos featuring the new technology, with more to come, which can be viewed here and a selection of popular episodes are below:

How to Be a Responsible Traveler in Cambodia, featuring celebrity activist AnnaLynne McCord

An Intro to Getting to Cuba

Australia’s Coastal Towns, from the lesser frequented Coral Coast to the Great Barrier Reef

First Timers Guide to Southern Africa

To learn more about OhThePeopleYouMeet, go to http://www.ohthepeopleyoumeet.com. To learn more about Citizine, go to http://www.citizine.tv.

About OhThePeopleYouMeet

OhThePeopleYouMeet is a global collective of creators who curate inspiring content for travelers, foodies and philanthropists seeking authentic local connection everywhere they journey. It is a video series and content site that speaks to the wanderlust in us all and ignites a passion for global connections and sustainable and immersive travel, which are shaping the tourism industry worldwide now more than ever. The OTPYM movement has over 100 global contributors to date. Take the new Sustainable Travel IQ test here. Learn more at http://www.ohthepeopleyoumeet.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube and Pinterest.

About Michaela Guzy

Michaela Guzy, a former publishing exec, left her career behind to begin a journey that has since changed her life and touched others. She is the Executive Producer, Director, Lead Writer and On-Air Talent for two original editorial video series, Michaela’s Map and OhThePeopleYouMeet (an extended interview series), as well as the Sustainable Travel Editor-in-Chief for TripSavvy (previously About.com). Recently featured on BravoTV’s Tour Group three-part talking head travel series, Michaela is often asked to appear as an industry expert, from curating conversations, moderating panels and conducting interactive workshops to giving inspiring keynote presentations for industry partners, such as International Luxury Travel Market, WeWork, Africa Travel Association and Soho House’s IMPACT series, Adventure Travel Trade Association and Social Media Week. Learn more about Michaela here.

About Citizine Networks, Inc.

Citizine is a global, lifestyle and travel platform targeting urban global citizens. Citizine integrates three key pillars – video and editorial content (original & curated) + social (network of influencers + creators) + tools/utility to transact with the content. Citizine currently reaches over 11 million followers through its cross-platform network of cultural and travel influencers from the worlds of music, fashion, beauty, travel and adventure sports, among others. Citizine's tastemaker-curated content, recommendation engine, unique geo-tagging technology and personalization and transactional tools drive local and global exploration. Learn more at citizine.tv and follow on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.

About Philip DeBevoise

Philip DeBevoise is the Founder and CEO of Citizine Networks, Inc. Prior to founding Citizine, DeBevoise was the President and Co-Founder of Machinima, Inc., the next generation video entertainment network for young males that currently reaches over 180 million viewers per month, generating over 2 billion video views per month.

DeBevoise has also founded Creative Planet and co-founded AND Interactive Communications, an award-winning interactive design and production company. He is an investor and advisor for several YouTube channels and related media/tech companies around the globe, including StyleHaul, DanceOn, Big Balls, Tubular Labs, MVP Sports and Octoly.