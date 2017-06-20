The MOAA Military Family Initiative (MFI), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) subsidiary of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), in collaboration with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Hiring Our Heroes program, will co-host “Keeping a Career on the Move” Wednesday at Fort Gordon, Ga.

The one-day professional development seminar for military spouses will take place at the Ft. Gordon Conference Center, North Ballroom, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to spouses of active-duty personnel, reservists, National Guard members, retirees, veterans, and surviving military spouses. The event also is open to service members of all ranks.

Ann Morrison, spouse of the Fort Gordon commanding general, Maj. Gen. John B. Morrison Jr., will be the keynote speaker. A complimentary lunch is included as part of the conference.

The MOAA MFI Military Spouse Professional Development program is made possible through a grant from USAA.

This professional development conference is designed specifically for military spouses planning to enter or re-enter the workforce or taking the next step in their professional careers. The conference will include a panel discussion, “Real Stories, Real Spouses,” and training sessions on maximizing LinkedIn effectiveness, high-impact networking, building a standout resume, translating military community strengths into marketable civilian career skills and related topics.

A recent study commissioned by MOAA and conducted by Syracuse University’s Institute for Veterans and Military Families revealed 20 percent of military spouses seeking employment are unemployed and 90 percent of those working are underemployed based on their education and experience levels. As part of its mission to “Never Stop Serving,” the MOAA MFI has developed its military spouse program to address largely unmet professional development needs of military spouses, an area that aligns particularly well with MOAA’s national award-winning training syllabus.

The Wednesday MOAA event complements a Thursday Transition Summit hosted by MOAA’s partner, Hiring our Heroes. While the Transition Summit focuses just on military families preparing to transition to a civilian career, “Keeping a Career on the Move” supports military spouses at all stages of a career.

“Through the MOAA Currently Serving Spouse Advisory Council, we hear stories every day from military spouses seeking to sustain a professional career who continually encounter licensure challenges, day care issues, continuing education burdens and the like,” said retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dana T. Atkins, president and CEO of MOAA. “MOAA has a nationally recognized career transition and professional development team committed to addressing this unmet need among our nation’s military spouse population. USAA’s generous support has helped make our work in this important area possible.”

About the MOAA MFI:

MOAA MFI is a 501(c)(3) subsidiary of MOAA and supports four areas of important military family need: career transition, professional education outreach, military spouse professional development, and community outreach. Our community outreach program provides grants to MOAA councils and chapters helping military families and veterans in their communities in one of eight critical service-delivery areas: housing, food assistance, employment, health (including behavioral health), family strength, community reintegration, financial and legal assistance and transportation. All MOAA MFI-funded programs and services are available to uniformed service families of all ranks. Visit http://www.MOAA.org/foundation for more information or to donate.

About MOAA:

Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is the nation’s largest officers association with more than 355,000 members from every branch of service, including active duty, retired, National Guard, Reserve, and former officers and their families and survivors. MOAA is a nonprofit and politically nonpartisan organization and an influential force in promoting a strong national defense. MOAA represents the interests of service members and their families in every stage of their lives and careers, and for those who are not eligible to join MOAA, Voices for America’s Troops is a nonprofit MOAA affiliate that supports a strong national defense. For more information, visit http://www.moaa.org or http://www.voicesfortroops.org.

Members of the news media who wish to be added to our media distribution list for MOAA news releases, please contact requestnews@moaa.org. Visit MOAA’s Multimedia & Press Room at http://www.moaa.org/media/default.htm.