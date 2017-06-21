Premios

Premios, a global leader in providing high-value software development services (formerly DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group), announced a new name and launched a new website today. Existing clients, some who have been with DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group for many years, can expect the same level of service, expertise and attention that they have relied on. And new clients will experience the full-breadth of services including software measurement, software development and consulting.

“The power of what Premios offers is that our software development clients will experience the value of quantifiable software measurement and our consulting and managed services clients will experience continuous fresh perspectives from our in-house software development experts,” said Michael D. Harris, CEO.

Premios will continue to grow by enhancing its existing offerings in the following key areas:



Software measurement: process measurement and improvement managed services have been a bedrock of DCG Software Value’s services for more than 23 years. Premios’s software measurement managed services offerings include software sizing, estimation, vendor management and procurement.

Software development: a core service offered by The Spitfire Group, Premios will continue to offer world-class software development services for organizations that use software as a key part of their competitive advantage. Services include application integration, development and architecture assessments geared for digital transformation.

Consulting: Premios offers consulting on measuring and maximizing the business value of software including M&A software due diligence and Agile Team Jumpstart. People are critical to software development and the Premios consulting team helps clients implement best practices including leadership performance, TMMi Professional Qualifications classes and AgilityHealth Radar Team Assessments.

“Our new company name and brand represent the strength and evolution of our newly merged organization,” said Harris. “We will continue to serve our existing clients with the same professionalism and elite services that they expect. We are excited to continue to grow by adding new clients looking for software measurement and development services.”

With the rebrand, Premios launched a new website, enewsletter and logo. The company adopted a new tagline: “Inspired Software Solutions. Measurable Results” which encapsulates Premios’s vision to be a global leader in providing high-value software development services.

About PREMIOS

PREMIOS Group, formerly DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group, is a global provider of high-value software development services across the entire software development life cycle including measuring software, developing world-class software and consulting on software and team best practices. PREMIOS works with enterprise-level clients looking to gain competitive value with software and are experts in maximizing software investments in purchasing, development and managing software. To find out more, visit http://www.premiosgroup.com.