The Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Laboratory at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto, Canada completed analytical verification of the Oncomine Lung cfDNA Assay. The next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay from Thermo Fisher Scientific enables the AMDL to detect mutations in cell-free DNA from non-small cell lung cancer samples.

Over the last 10 months, Dr. Tracy Stockley, associate professor at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, led testing of 60 samples using both NGS and droplet digital PCR (ddPCR). Evaluating detection of the T790M mutation in EGFR, a commonly implicated mutation in NSCLC, Stockley and her team achieved 100% confirmation at 0.1% limit of detection or above.

“We are encouraged by the results of the verification study,” Stockley says. “Our ability to confirm T790M mutations with NGS is important because of the added benefits of an NGS assay. With the Oncomine cfDNA assay, we detected additional variants including Exon 19 deletions and mutations in Exon 21 L858R,” she added.

Dr. Stockley is a clinical molecular geneticist and associate director of the Molecular Diagnostics Division at the University Health Network, providing leadership within the two-divisional molecular diagnostic laboratories. Her research interests include the development of novel molecular diagnostic testing using high-throughput methodologies, and implementation and evaluation of genetic and genomic tests, particularly for acquired and inherited cancers.

