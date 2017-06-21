The My20 ELD is Now on the FMCSA Registry

My20 Logo

The My20 ELD by Konexial has officially been added to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) registry of approved electronic logging device (ELD) providers. In being approved for the registry, the My20 ELD has proven that it meets all of the technical specifications and criteria required for full ELD compliance.

Choosing an ELD from the approved registry ensures that not only is your truck or fleet logging hours of service (HOS) in compliance with the FMCSA’s ELD rule, but it also ensures that the product was tested and continues to comply with FMCSA standards. Most truckers will be required to use a certified ELD by December 18, 2017.

“Being added to the FMCSA list of certified ELD devices is a huge milestone for Konexial. The My20 ELD enables drivers and carriers to use technology to expand their margins by improving operations; using My20 ELD on your mobile device makes you instantly eligible for GoLoad freight opportunities. No other ELD provides you with direct shipper load opportunities," said Ken Evans, CEO of Konexial.

Small truck fleets and independent owner-operators are the most likely to be hit with HOS violations, according to RigDig Business Intelligence. In fact, operations with fleet sizes from 1-9 trucks received more than 50 percent of the HOS violations; HOS violations account for 31 percent of all violations from inspections. My20 is the most affordable ELD on the market, and combined with its unique features, it is designed to help independent owner-operators and fleet managers with ever-tightening margins become compliant, bringing the power back to the driver’s seat.

Konexial aims to be the primary resource for drivers, which is why their blog covers a variety of useful topics for truck drivers, including in-depth information for truckers seeking more information on ELDs, including the ELD mandate and compliance timeline. Konexial also offers further explanation about who exactly must comply with the ELD mandate, as well as all listed ELD exemptions. The purpose of these blogs is to provide drivers with a resource that allows them to approach the FMCSA compliance deadline with confidence, including choosing an ELD that exceeds their needs and grows with them into the future.

Konexial is a mobile cloud ecosystem for the trucking industry with locations in Arkansas, Kansas, and Tennessee. Konexial's mission is to enable the trucking industry to eliminate waste through technology and transparency. Konexial's My20 app, electronic logging device (ELD), and GoLoad service harness the power of cloud computing to enable real-time, dynamic load matching. Powering America’s Drivers.