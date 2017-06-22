An advanced certification for comprehensive stroke signifies that our center is providing our patients with the best care that’s given anywhere in the country.

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center is the first Charlotte hospital to earn The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke Centers. The Gold Seal of Approval® and the Heart-Check mark represents symbols of quality from their respective organizations.

With an advanced certification for comprehensive stroke, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center joins an elite group of health care organizations focused on highly specialized stroke care. To be eligible, hospitals must demonstrate compliance with stroke-related standards as a Primary Stroke Center and meet additional stringent requirements, including those related to advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments and providing staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.

“An advanced certification for comprehensive stroke signifies that our center is providing our patients with the best care that’s given anywhere in the country. It means that we have the most advanced expertise and capabilities to treat the most complex stroke and brain bleed cases, including aneurysms,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, senior vice president, neurosurgeon and service line leader of stroke and neurosciences at Novant Health. “At Novant Health, the vision and commitment to one day cure every stroke and prevent every cause of stroke, led the efforts to be the first medical center in Charlotte with this designation.”

Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center underwent a rigorous on-site review in April 2017, when The Joint Commission experts evaluated compliance with stroke-related standards and requirements. In March 2017, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem was also re-evaluated by The Joint Commission for its Advanced Certification for Comprehensive Stroke designation and successfully recertified as an Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center in May 2017. Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center first received this designation in 2012.

Novant Health also joins another elite group of health care systems, including Johns Hopkins, Kaiser Permanente and Mayo Clinic as one of four healthcare systems in the country that have two robust Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Centers.

“By achieving this advanced certification, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of its patients with a complex stroke condition,” says Dr. Mark R. Chassin, FACP, M.P.P., M.P.H., president and CEO of The Joint Commission. “Certification is a voluntary process and The Joint Commission commends Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center for successfully undertaking this challenge to evaluate the standard of its care for the community it serves.”

“The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association congratulates Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center on achieving Comprehensive Stroke Center certification,” said Nancy Brown, CEO, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. “Meeting the standards for Comprehensive Stroke Center certification represents a commitment to deliver high quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”

Novant Health’s multidisciplinary comprehensive neurosciences team is comprised of neurologists and neurosurgeons that perform stroke interventions, neuro-hospitalists who manage acute neurologic illnesses and neuro-intensivists who care for patients in the intensive care unit. To learn more about Novant Health’s neurosciences and stroke program visit NovantHealth.org/strokecenter.

