PowerSchool, the leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, and the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) today announced that PowerSchool will be a gold-level sponsor of the ISTE 2017 conference in San Antonio, TX, from June 25-28. This annual edtech event draws more than 15,000 educators and education leaders from around the world to connect with their peers, gain industry knowledge, and see the latest edtech innovations that are empowering educators and driving student growth.

"PowerSchool is a leader in the K-12 software industry and we are so pleased that they have joined us as an ISTE 2017 Gold Conference Sponsor. Their support plays a vital role in helping ISTE to achieve our mission. Attendees at this year’s conference will surely benefit from their presence," said Rebecca Caldwell, ISTE Chief Corporate and Foundation Officer.

During this year’s ISTE event, PowerSchool will be creating a new interactive experience that combines cutting-edge technology with modern pedagogy. In this Classroom of the Future, attendees can take part in a “day-in-the-life” of a 3rd grade classroom. At the center of this is PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom, a single comprehensive technology platform for learning, instruction, grading, assessment, and management of student data. The solution gives teachers real-time insights into each student’s performance enabling teachers to make data-informed decisions for personalized learning.

In addition, visitors will interact with other new technologies such as 3-D printing, virtual field trips, robotics, 360-degree analytics, and smart speakers to see how all of this comes together to improve student success. PowerSchool's Classroom of the Future connects the dots between exciting new technologies that exist today and its ability to improve learning.

“As technology continues to transform teaching and learning, it’s important that solutions are developed with a student-centric personalized approach to truly engage a student’s mind,” said Hardeep Gulati, PowerSchool CEO. “The Classroom of the Future integrates a seamless, connected experience with PowerSchool’s Unified Classroom, fostering an environment that engages parents and students, and gives teachers time back into their day.”

Educators and education leaders attending ISTE 2017 have a unique opportunity to interact, engage, and create in an environment that promotes learning, communication, and collaboration. Attendees can experience PowerSchool’s Classroom of the Future in room 207A and stop by PowerSchool’s booth at #2918 to learn more about the innovative solutions PowerSchool provides for K-12 schools and districts.

About PowerSchool Group LLC

PowerSchool is the leading K-12 education technology provider of solutions that improve the education experience for 100 million students, teachers, and parents in over 70 countries around the world. We provide the industry’s first Unified Classroom experience, empowering teachers with best-in-class, secure, and compliant online solutions, including student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, behavior, and special education case management. We streamline school office and administration operations with online solutions for student registration, school choice, and finance/HR/ERP. We drive student growth through digital classroom capabilities and engage families through real-time communications across any device. Visit https://www.powerschool.com/ to learn more.

About ISTE

The International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) is the premier membership organization serving educators and education leaders committed to empowering connected learners in a connected world. ISTE serves more than 100,000 education stakeholders throughout the world.

Innovative offerings include the widely adopted ISTE Standards for learning, teaching and leading in the digital age - as well as the ISTE Conference & Expo -the world's most comprehensive edtech event. The organization's robust suite of professional learning resources feature online courses, consulting services for schools and districts, books, and peer-reviewed journals and publications. For more information, visit iste.org. Subscribe to ISTE's YouTube channel and connect with ISTE on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.