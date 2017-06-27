Sigma Tau Gamma to Relocate Headquarters to Indianapolis

Being in Indianapolis will empower us to develop closer ties to the Interfraternal community so we can impact the lives of even more young men and support our existing brothers. The move will increase operational efficiencies and boost collaboration with the Panhellenic and Interfraternity communities. Sig Tau will be positioned to advance the organization’s mission of Building Noble Generations of Men.

Sigma Tau Gamma recently announced that it is relocating its national headquarters from Warrensburg, Mo. to Indianapolis in early 2018. The entire Sigma Tau Gamma organization, which includes the Sigma Tau Gamma Fraternity, the Sigma Tau Gamma Foundation and the WPN National Housing Company, will acquire and renovate a building that can serve as a central headquarters location for the growing organization.

The Sigma Tau Gamma Board of Directors made this decision after a thorough two-year review of many options, including a renovation of the existing Warrensburg location, which was ultimately determined to be cost prohibitive. Ten of its 14 current full-time employees will relocate to Indianapolis with space to accommodate the 30-45 full-time staff the organization expects by 2025.

“Sig Tau has come a long way in the 97 years since it was founded by a group of World War I veterans seeking to preserve a sense of service, responsibility and brotherhood after the war,” said Jonathan Proehl, president of the Sig Tau Board of Directors. “But our core mission of creating noble and courageous generations of men remains strong. In fact, we’ve grown our support of it, adding the Sig Tau Foundation and the WPN National Housing Corporation to the Sig Tau organization. Being in Indianapolis will empower us to develop closer ties to the Interfraternal community so we can impact the lives of even more young men and support our existing brothers.”

The move will increase operational efficiencies and boost collaboration with the Panhellenic and Interfraternity communities. Sig Tau will be positioned to recruit and retain the employees it needs to advance and preserve the organization’s mission of Building Noble Generations of Men.

“We’re extremely excited that we can make this investment in the future of Sig Tau,” said the organization’s CEO Steve Latour. “Outside of the obvious economic and operational benefits, we will have a centrally-located headquarters available to all 3,000 of our brothers, with ample meeting and training space. We will even have a dedicated museum to showcase our history and preserve our artifacts.”

“The strength of our organization is in our history,” added Latour. “Warrensburg has played a critical role in this history, and we are proud that our Alpha Chapter remains at the University of Central Missouri, where our founders established Sig Tau in 1920.”

Renovations to the new headquarters are expected to be completed by early 2018. Sig Tau is working closely with leaders in Warrensburg to find ways that leverage the current property for the benefit of the community.

ABOUT SIGMA TAU GAMMA FRATERNITY

Founded in Warrensburg, Missouri at the University of Central Missouri. On June 28, 2020, the fraternity will commemorate its 100th Anniversary. Today, there are more than 2,500 undergraduate members on 76 college/university campuses in 30 states. There are 60,391 living alumni. The Fraternity is headquartered 60 miles east of downtown Kansas City in Warrensburg, Missouri. Additional information about the fraternity is available at http://sigtau.org/.