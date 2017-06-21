Logicbroker Announces Connected Commerce 17

We now have the opportunity to host the ultimate meeting of the minds in the digital commerce sphere, which is what connected commerce is all about.

Logicbroker, a leading provider of cloud-based EDI and drop ship automation, announced today its inaugural event for digital commerce professionals. The one-day summit, Connected Commerce 17, will take place from 7:30am-6:30pm on September 21st at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT. Connected Commerce 17 will provide insight into the future of digital commerce with tactical takeaways on how successful eCommerce projects really get done. The event will also feature thought leadership around scaling digital commerce operations and delivering an exceptional customer experience. Key sponsors include Ingram Micro Commerce and Fulfilment, Something Digital, and Magento.

“Taking on the challenge of hosting a world-class commerce event is something we have been working toward for quite some time. We've had such a positive experience attending other renowned industry trade shows and events," said Peyman Zamani, CEO, Logicbroker. "Thanks to our wonderful sponsors, we now have the opportunity to host the ultimate meeting of the minds in the digital commerce sphere, which is what connected commerce is all about.”

Connected Commerce 17 attendees will enjoy a full day packed with dynamic industry speakers, leading analysts, retailer and brand advocates, and how-to workshops. Sessions include the future of eCommerce, using artificial intelligence to enhance to customer experience, business intelligence to drive efficiency, and leveraging APIs to connect the internet of things.

Confirmed speakers include:

Peyman Zamani- CEO, Logicbroker

Brendan Witcher- Principal Analyst, Forrester

Robert Moore- Head of Business Intelligence, Magento

Phil Giundi- VP Platform & Solution, Ingram Micro Commerce & Fulfillment

Phillip Jackson- Ecommerce Evangelist, Something Digital

Registration Fee is $119 before August 1st, 2017, and $195 after August 1st. Breakfast, lunch, and reception are included in the registration fee. For more information or to register, visit http://www.connectedcommerce.io

About Logicbroker Inc. Logicbroker creates and strengthens the connections that enable digital commerce. Leveraging the award-winning Logicbroker cloud platform with unrivaled automation technology, we connect the fragmented platforms in digital commerce and automate the exchange of everything from inventory and orders, to shipment tracking information and invoices. We empower leading retailers and brands including Rite Aid, Mars M&M, Fossil, Linens N Things, and Dollar General with the platform and know-how to deliver frictionless digital commerce