Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has proven to be a safe and effective treatment, and for some veterans, can mean the difference between life and death...

The award winning nationally televised series, Innovations with Ed Begley, Jr., is proud to announce participation with the National Hyperbaric Association for an upcoming episode, airing on FOX Business on Veteran’s Day, 2017.

The National Hyperbaric Association’s vision is one of a sustainable, flexible hyperbaric care model that allows for both private and hospital-based hyperbaric facilities to provide safer and more effective treatment at a lower cost, for more indications, and with broader insurance coverage.

In this episode of Innovations, viewers will be educated on the National Hyperbaric Association’s mission to advance the benefits and practice of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. The show will also explore hyperbaric technology and its benefits, and will teach about the advantages of using hyperbaric oxygen therapy on veterans who have experienced the negative effects of war.

“National Hyperbaric Association is a multi-disciplinary, professional organizational dedicated to the full integration of hyperbaric oxygen therapy into the treatment options of the medical mainstream,” said Thomas Fox, Research Physiologist for the Hyperbaric Institute for Research and Training. “With our focus on safety and standardization in this therapeutic modality, the NHA efforts are dedicated to unifying the field by providing safe and effective treatment in a cost effective manner.”

One of the studies performed by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of indicated that the benefits of hyperbaric treatment provided: significant improvements in post concussion symptoms and secondary outcomes, including PTSD, depression, sleep quality, satisfaction with life, and physical, cognitive, and mental health function.

“Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy has proven to be a safe and effective treatment, and for some veterans, can mean the difference between life and death,” said Lisa Glassman, Senior Producer for the series. “We look forward to exploring this topic further.”

About National Hyperbaric Association:

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is rarely a stand-alone therapy, but works in concert with other treatment modalities to provide significant benefits when none are possible with individual treatments alone. For more information, visit: http://www.nationalhyperbaricassociation.org.

About Innovations and DMG Productions:

Innovations, hosted by award winning actor Ed Begley, Jr., is an information-based series geared toward educating the public on the latest breakthroughs in all areas of society. Featuring practical solutions and important issues facing consumers and professionals alike, Innovations focuses on cutting-edge advancements in everything from health and wellness to global business, renewable energy, and more.

DMG Productions (responsible for creating the Innovations show) includes personnel specialized in various fields from agriculture to medicine, independent films to regional news and more. Field producers work closely with experts in the field to develop stories. This powerful force enables DMG to consistently produce commercial-free, educational programming that both viewers and networks depend on.

For more information visit: http://www.InnovationsTelevision.com or contact Lisa Glassman at (866) 496-4065 x 802 or via email at info(at)InnovationsTelevision(dot)com.