Nerds Support, Inc. ranks among the world’s most progressive 501 Managed Service Providers (MSPs), according to MSPmentor’s 10th-annual MSP 501 Worldwide Company Rankings. The top MSP 501 companies ranked this year include organizations from around the world and from diverse technology and business backgrounds. Collectively, they amassed $14.48 billion in total revenue (based on 2016 results), up more than 15 percent from a year earlier.

The complete 2017 MSP 501 list is available at MSPmentor.net. In addition to honoring Nerds Support, Inc., this year’s MSP 501 list and study showcases the top ranked MSPs worldwide.

“I am extremely excited to have been placed in this year’s MSP 501 list worldwide. I believe in providing our services to businesses who can truly benefit from Nerds Support, Inc. It is always about quality -- having meaningful relationships with each of our partnered clients while helping their business leverage technology and stay competitive in their industry. What sets us apart from other IT support companies is our guaranteed commitment to our clients and their business goals" said Scott Richman, CEO, Nerds Support, Inc.

“On behalf of MSPmentor, I would like to congratulate Nerds Support, Inc. for its recognition as an MSP 501 honoree," said Aldrin Brown, Editor in Chief, MSPmentor. “The managed service provider market is evolving at a rapid pace and the companies showcased on the 2017 MSP 501 list represent the most agile, flexible and innovative organizations in the industry.”

About Nerds Support, Inc.

Nerds Support, Inc., is a Florida based organization that is devoted to helping companies implement the latest in technological solutions in order to increase productivity and reduce costs. Nerds Support, Inc. is better known because of their years of experience and knowledge of Managed IT, Security, Data Center, Data Management, Backup, Storage, Infrastructure Management, Security & Compliance just to mention a few. Nerds Support, Inc. is honored to be a partner with well name manufactures that are leaders in their field such as Cisco, AT&T, Avast, HP, Microsoft, Dell, VMware, Comcast, Quickbooks, Lenovo and Citrix just to name the few. For more information, please visit http://www.nerdssupport.com

The 2017 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by MSPmentor and its partner, Clarity Channel Advisors. Data was collected online from Feb. 16 through May 15, 2017. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, growth and other factors. http://www.mspmentor.net

