Krow Software, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation (PSA) software built native on Salesforce, today announced the debut of Krow Professional Services Automation (PSA) for Intacct, delivering the industry’s most comprehensive and unified solution for services resource planning.

Krow PSA for Intacct combines sophisticated Project Management, Resource Planning, Time & Expense, and Project Billing with Intacct’s market leading Financial Management & Accounting Solution saving professional services firms significant time & effort, improving data integrity, and increasing alignment between delivery and finance teams.

The Krow PSA for Intacct integration provides real-time synchronization of data and processes including project and tasks, resource management, billing and cost rates, time and expense, billing and invoicing and more, with complete support for multi-company and multi-currency environments, including a robust auditing of all transactions.

Krow PSA for Intacct is available now with joint customers already live in production. To learn more, please visit http://www.krowsoftware.com for more information.

About Krow Software

Krow delivers the industry cloud for professional services. Krow helps companies transform service delivery and client success with our next-generation Professional Services Automation (PSA) solution built 100% native on the industry’s leading cloud platform from Salesforce, delivering a 10x faster deployment than traditional solutions. Krow provides a single application to manage the performance & profitability of every project, delivering visibility across the entire business.