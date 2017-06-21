AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS) enters Tennessee, Kansas, and Pennsylvania military mortgage markets.

AMS provides nearly every residential mortgage product available to current and former military personnel with a credit score above 620, for properties in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, and now, Tennessee, Kansas, and Pennsylvania. From Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to FHA, VA and USDA mortgages, AAFMAA Mortgage Services will find the best mortgage to meet each military family’s needs.

AMS offers the best mortgage products to military families. While some lenders offer either adjustable rate or fixed rate mortgages, AMS offers both options. Some lenders only offer VA mortgages, despite potential fees totaling more than three percent. Other lenders won't allow VA loans. AMS offers all these options.

"At AMS, professional state-licensed loan officers will search for the best mortgage option for each unique military family, and select the best mortgage for those who have served in our Armed Forces", according to Andy May, COO AMS.

AMS provides experienced and qualified state-licensed loan officers, superlative customer service, education, transparency and trust throughout what can often-times be a tedious and stressful process. With the dynamic regulatory and legal environment, AMS saves military families from costly due diligence and earnest money mistakes.

The seasoned AMS staff comes with military experience as well as many military connections. AAFMAA Mortgage Services exceeds expectations with extremely competitive pricing, transparency and regular communication through all steps of the mortgage process, which sets AMS apart from other lenders. Weekly status reports from client service representatives keep military families informed and engaged throughout the course of securing a mortgage.

AAFMAA Mortgage Services’ parent company, AAFMAA, remains the longest-standing financial solutions provider exclusively serving the military community. As a member-owned, not-for-profit organization, AAFMAA exists to meet the unique needs of current and former servicemembers and military families. AAFMAA Mortgage Services operates with these same core values.

“AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AAFMAA brings the same transparency, honesty and superlative service that AAFMAA members have received for over a century,” AAFMAA President Walt Lincoln said. “For most service members, a home purchase ranks as their largest investment. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC will deliver superior products and services to make the dream of home ownership a reality. The military serves the country; AMS serves the American Armed Forces and their families.”

Competitive, accurate, honest, transparent, and member-owned. Experience the difference at AAFMAA Mortgage Services. AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC is licensed in the States of North Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Connecticut, Tennessee, Kansas, and Pennsylvania (NMLS: 1423968). The team operates from 639 Executive Place, Suite 203, Fayetteville, North Carolina 28305. Call 844-422-3622 (844-4-AAFMAA), email mortgage(at)aafmaa.com or visit the website at http://www.aafmaa.com/mortgage to reach AAFMAA Mortgage Services. Equal Opportunity Lender. Lender NMLS: 1423968. 103418 Loan Officer number for Andy May.