The Vanella Group, Inc. Receives 2017 "Silicon100" Designation

The Vanella Group, Inc.'s performance with their unique Telesales 2.0™ solution for enterprise technology providers has earned the firm the noteworthy "Silicon 100" designation for 2017 by Silicon Review. The technology resource publication's "Silicon 100" award identifies players in the technology landscape that provide transformative business solutions for organizations within the global IT community.

The Vanella Group, Inc. Founder and CEO, Mari Anne Vanella stated, "The enterprise technology sales landscape has completely changed over the last two decades; the whole sales and marketing operation requires shrewd engagement. The continuous alignment we have done to stay in front of technology buying trends and patterns have enabled us to keep our clients engaged in large deals and improved their sales effectiveness."

Silicon Review's piece on sales development solutions highlights the need for sales to have a much higher level of technical fluency, highly-developed critical thinking skills, and the systems to orchestrate complex sales cycles that have numerous elements to manage over twelve months or longer.

About The Vanella Group, Inc.

The Vanella Group, Inc. is the only firm that built a proven methodology, Telesales 2.0 ™ exclusively focused on opportunity discovery for enterprise technology providers. They work with organizations such as HP, CA, Hitachi, SAP, and many others. They provide a sophisticated tele-based outbound lead generation solution that delivers results 5x above industry standards (per DMA research) and are sought-after consultants and speakers on the topic of prospect engagement and sales development. For more information, visit http://www.vanellagroup.com