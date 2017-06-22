“We chose the Biltmore Estate for the combination of a beautiful backdrop and the successful entrepreneurial spirit of the Vanderbilt’s,” related IARFC Chairman H. Stephen Bailey, MRFC. “It’s not your ordinary big city convention-type visit. At the Biltmore you can attend your CE sessions, relax in the mountain setting and appreciate the splendor of a unique period of history.”

The event begins on Tuesday April 17, with a reception for attendees and vendors to register and network. CE sessions and the Finals of the National Financial Plan Competition are scheduled for Wednesday April 18. A banquet later Wednesday evening will feature the announcement of the winners of the Plan Competition, Association award presentations and a keynote speaker. Thursday, April 18 brings more CE session. Vendors on hand throughout the conference to promote their products and services. A full agenda of times and speakers will be available soon.

Attendees will have ample time to explore the Biltmore mansion and take advantage of the activities offered by the family-friendly 8,000 acre Biltmore resort. Special rates for the Village Hotel inside the complex are on a first come, first serve basis. These casual style accommodations are located next to the Winery, dining, shopping & outdoor activities. Upgrades are available for the 4 star Biltmore Inn if desired for a more pampered stay. Shuttles run conveniently to conference venues and Biltmore attractions.

The “jewel” of the estate was the dream of George Vanderbilt, grandson of famed industrialist and philanthropist Cornelius Vanderbilt. In 1888, he first visited Asheville, NC and the Blue Ridge Mountains with his mother and knew he had found the perfect location for his country home. In 1889, construction began on the Vanderbilt’s 250-room French Renaissance chateau - a true marvel in residential architecture. It provided, over a six-year period, a unique working environment for an entire community of craftsmen. The house is open for tours with discounted tickets available for conference attendees and their guests.

“We are excited to welcome members, non-members and their guests to our conference next year,” said Susan Cappa, IARFC Public Relations. “We look forward to our ‘IARFC Biltmore Conference experience’. There is a fun-for-all-ages-appeal to this event.”.

To find out more about the 2018 IARFC Biltmore Conference contact the IARFC – info(at)iarfc(dot)org or 800 532 9060.

(note: Biltmore photo used with permission from The Biltmore Company, Asheville, North Carolina)