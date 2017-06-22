PlateSmart® a global leader in Vehicle Recognition Identification (VRI) technology, today announced a new software upgrade for its Analytic Recognition Enterprise Solution (ARES) platform, ARES 2.4.5, with many features and enhancements and ARES Insights, 1st business intelligence reporting solution to their arsenal of data analytic tools.

ARES 2.4.5 newest upgrade includes many new features including ARES Insights, Camera Calibration Utility, ARES Core (low cost, scalable solution offering core LPR functionalities with the same vehicle set of information – ideal for 3rd party integration solutions), Edge Dynamic Motion Detection, Region-of-Interest definition in Edge LPR software, integration with Verint VMS, and many more exciting features and enhancements.

ARES Insights, a comprehensive and flexible business intelligence reporting solution enables flexible and powerful data reporting with intuitive data visualization. Insights adds business intelligence capabilities previously unavailable in LPR solutions, including Heat Mapping and traffic/alert pattern analysis. Heat Mapping enables the user to see the geo graphic location of the most vehicle captures and/or alerts are concentrated. Traffic/alert pattern analysis enables user to analyze traffic volume or reported alert counts among selected camera locations to gain real-time situational awareness.

ARES Insights is an On-Demand data reporting web application broken down in 2 main categories; vehicle and alert. The dashboard can be set to auto-refresh to be used in a monitoring capacity for command center operations. The dashboard can be customized to each user to house his/her most frequently used reports for instant information retrieval specifically interested to the user.

ARES Insights has an extensive suite of line graphs, pie charts, and bar graphs to query data by category including camera, license plate, vehicle make, state geo location, and time. Data can be queried and sorted further by sub-category and includes export feature in PDF, Excel, or CVS formats.

ARES Insights is the first true intelligence-centric application driven by Vehicle information featuring a visually-intensive, real-time intuitive user interface. To learn more or request a demo of ARES Insights, please email your request to info(at)platesmart(dot)com.

PlateSmart® was founded on the principle of innovation and remains the leading provider of Vehicle Recognition Identification technology. PlateSmart®, first to market a “Software-Only” solution, camera agnostic approach, and powered by exclusive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies, has expanded into the realm of Business Intelligence reporting. ARES Insights has transitioned the industry as-a-whole from a smart and efficient analytic reporting to be a significant data contributor to the business decision making process.

PlateSmart® founder and CEO John Chigos, said “ARES Insights represents a major milestone for his Company and the industry in general. ARES Insights is an extensive suite of comprehensive and flexible business intelligence reporting solutions to enable flexible and powerful data reporting with intuitive data visualization. This revolution allows Law Enforcement, security, and business owners to have the tools to take their company to the next level without taking a hit to their bottom line.”

Learn more at: http://www.platesmart.com

About PlateSmart®

Cyclops Technologies, Inc., a privately-owned company located in Oldsmar, Florida, incorporated in 2004, and the exclusive manufacturer of PlateSmart®; the world’s first software-only vehicle recognition identification and video analytic solutions and provides real-time actionable intelligence with license plate number, state jurisdiction, and vehicle make for complete situational awareness. ARES Core offers a scalable LPR solution for third-party integration. PlateSmart’s® solutions are the recipients of multiple industry awards for excellence.