Drew has been integral to our growth, and a driving force in integrating innovative, cost-saving benefit solutions that will best serve our client base.

Cypress Benefit Administrators has announced the promotion of Drew Rozmiarek from Director, Sales, to the newly created position of Director, Sales & Specialty Services.

Rozmiarek joined the third party administrator (TPA) firm more than six years ago and will continue to lead sales efforts related to self-funded health plans from the company’s Denver location. His new role will include heading up Cypress’s growth in both the employee benefit captive and value-based pricing initiative markets nationally. It will also expand to include directing emerging markets and new product development in the Western U.S.

“Drew has been an instrumental part of Cypress’s growth over the last several years,” said Tom Doney, president and CEO of Cypress. “His skills and expertise really complement the new areas Cypress is entering into as a TPA, and he will be an exceptional leader in this expanded role.”

Transitioning to this position with Cypress, Rozmiarek will continue to direct sales to brokers and employers in multiple states, with a geographic emphasis on Colorado, California, Arizona, Idaho, Utah and others. He will also oversee the ongoing development of Cypress’s sales team in Colorado.

“From the time we started business, Cypress has focused on offering our self-funded clients forward-thinking, cost-saving benefit solutions,” Doney said. “Drew has fully embraced this concept and he’s been a driving force in integrating innovative benefit options that will best serve our client base.”

About Cypress Benefit Administrators

A privately held company headquartered in Appleton, Wis., Cypress Benefit Administrators has been pioneering the way toward cost containment in self-funded health benefits since 2000. The third party administrator (TPA) is the country’s first to bring claims administration, consumer driven health plans and proven cost control measures together into one package for companies ranging from 50 employees to thousands of employees. It serves employer-clients across the U.S. with additional locations in Portland, Ore., Omaha, Neb. and Denver, Col. For more information on Cypress and its customized employee benefits, visit http://www.cypressbenefit.com.