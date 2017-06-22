Computer Resources LLC Advances in the Capterra Top 20 List

For the 5th consecutive year, Capterra has named Computer Resources’ MMS Student Information Platform to their Top 20 list.

“Capterra recently updated the Top 20 Most Popular School Administration Software report,” said Rachel Wille Senior Product Research Analyst at Capterra, a trusted resource for school management. “The report uses a unique equation to determine the top 20 most popular school admin solutions on the market today. In the 2017 update, MMS jumped from 15th to 14th. This jump was due to a significant increase in users since the June 2016 version of the report.”

According to Patrick Grace, Product Manager at Computer Resources, developers of the MMS Student Information Platform, “Computer Resources supports the best learning environments. Our expertise in driving family engagement, displaying real-time data, and providing a better overall user experience, makes MMS the choice for school administrators. Best-in-breed for reliability, with a rock-solid infrastructure, it’s not surprising that MMS keeps growing in popularity.”

Key features of the MMS OnLine service include:



CR Family Mobile App for Parents

Vision- Operational Data Store and Teacher Dashboards

A web-based 360 degree student view

Extensive Web Interface Expansion and Integration

Enhanced Parent Communication through the multi-lingual CR Family Portal

Superior data-quality for state and accreditation reporting

Capterra helps companies find the right software by offering the most comprehensive list of business software solutions on the web. Their advanced search capabilities enable users to get unbiased advice about the software that will best suit their company’s needs.

About Computer Resources LLC

Computer Resources has been a trusted provider of technology infrastructures for K-12 schools since 1978. Their MMS Student Information Platform provides tools and services to create better learning environments where educators can stay focused on student performance. The modular system gives stakeholders access to the data they need to reach education goals and to maximize school funding that is vital to their success. The staff at Computer Resources understands school district needs and the goal of administrators to use data to support their students, their schools, and their community.