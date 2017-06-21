Rhapsody® Outdoor Musical Instruments now invite preschoolers to explore the power of music.

The joy of making music on the playground can now be enjoyed at any age. Landscape Structures Inc., a Delano, Minn.-based commercial playground equipment manufacturer, has expanded its collection of Rhapsody® Outdoor Musical Instruments with six instruments that are a bit smaller and lower to the ground—sized just right for kids ages 2 to 5. This superior collection of chimes, metallophones and drums now welcomes musical newbies as well as polished musicians to explore the power of rhythm.

Originally introduced in January 2016, this playful and elegant collection lends itself to any environment—playgrounds, community centers, schools, senior centers and more. With the addition of the junior Rhapsody instruments, this playground activity is now ideal for childcare centers, preschools and other early childhood facilities. Learn about the instruments included in the new line of Rhapsody Outdoor Musical Instruments:



Warble™ Chimes Kids can bing and bong their way along one full octave on this richly toned instrument.

Jingle™ Metallophone Eight brilliant notes ring out on this fully inclusive instrument.

Ditty™ Metallophone Little ones will enjoy making up tunes with the eight major notes these flat bars make.

Drums High-quality drum skins are made from polycarbonate, textured on the underside for a professional finish to stand up to the rigors of play and temperature extremes; choose from the Kundu Junior Drum, Kettle Junior Drum or Goblet Junior Drum.

Landscape Structures consulted with a musical advisor on the development of the original line of Rhapsody Outdoor Musical Instruments to ensure every instrument in this patent-pending collection achieves precision manufacturing and consistency in tones. That's how the new junior collection delivers the same great sound. Even more, all of the Rhapsody instruments are manufactured to endure years of music making in the elements.

See all 12 of the Rhapsody Outdoor Musical Instruments in action and learn more at playlsi.com.

About Landscape Structures Inc.

Since 1971, Landscape Structures Inc. has been the leading manufacturer of commercial playground equipment in the world. The employee-owned company designs community and school playgrounds that encourage kids of all ages and abilities to learn persistence, leadership, competition, bravery, support and empathy through play. Landscape Structures pushes the limits—of design, inclusion, play—to help kids realize there is no limit to what they can do today and in the future. For a better tomorrow, we play today.