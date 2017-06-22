BookingPal Announces New Partnership with MP-Concept

BookingPal, one of the leading global vacation rental distribution networks, announced a new partnership with MP-Concept. MP-Concept is a cloud based vacation rental software designer who created “Helios,” a property management system centered on simplicity and ease of use.

"MP-Concept keeps delivering solutions for vacation rental managers to save time and book more,” says MP-Concept CEO and Founder Jean-Claude Poirel. “By partnering with BookingPal, we are very glad to expand our distribution network to millions of travelers and add more services to help save precious time while providing a better service."

This new partnership will allow vacation rental and holiday letting managers that utilize Helios to have their inventory displayed on and distributed via BookingPal’s global network of online channel partners and offline travel agents that specialize in vacation rental properties. This expanded distribution capability enables the MP-Concept clients to increase their property’s exposure and drive more occupancy, bookings and revenue while reaching new guests.

“We are excited to partner with MP-Concept,” says BookingPal’s VP of Business Development Brian Brown. “The partnership and integration between BookingPal and MP-Concept will leverage the power of the BookingPal distribution network on European and American consumer travel websites with the diverse and unique inventory on the MP-Concept software.”

About MP-Concept

MP-Concept is a French startup and cloud-based vacation rental software designer. Their goal is to make the lives of vacation rental owners, managers and agencies easier. Whether it’s managing your booking, generating an invoice, accepting a payment, or issuing a contract, MP-Concept can handle it. Centered on simplicity and ease of use, they have developed an intuitive software that is a friend to owners and managers during each step of the vacation rental management process.

MP-Concept allows users to maintain a centralized calendar that automatically updates websites and supported portals like HomeAway. They have also built a developer API, and with it, a flexible and versatile product. Developers can easily add extra services on top of the software so that MP-Concept works best for you.

About BookingPal

BookingPal is a cloud-based travel technology company providing the vacation rental and holiday letting industry with a global distribution platform that features real-time connectivity between the leading property management software systems and top consumer travel websites in the world.

The BookingPal platform offers Vacation Rental Managers and Property Owners superior revenue opportunities by utilizing proprietary products to optimize distribution capabilities including myOptimize which calculates listing quality and provides key feedback to achieve optimal channel placement and conversion. BookingPal also offers myInquiry which provides a qualified team of reservation agents to handle guest reservation communications.

Website: http://www.mybookingpal.com