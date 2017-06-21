Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg & Sandler / Travis Trade Advisory Services “Michael and Marilyn’s expertise and experience in drawback and customs compliance will greatly benefit our team.”

Noted customs compliance attorneys and drawback experts Michael V. Cerny and Marilyn-Joy Cerny are joining Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. as of July 1, 2017. Mr. Cerny will also assume a role as vice president with the Sandler & Travis Trade Advisory Services drawback group. The Cernys have practiced international trade and customs law for more than 25 years, including nearly 20 years with Cerny Associates, P.C., a firm specializing in customs compliance for numerous Fortune 500 clients. They also founded drawback provider Global Customs & Trade Specialists, Inc.

“Michael and Marilyn’s expertise and experience in drawback and customs compliance will greatly benefit our team,” said ST&R Managing Partner Thomas G. Travis. STTAS President and Chief Operating Officer Anu Gavini added that “Michael’s expertise will help us maintain the exemplary drawback services that our customers have come to expect. He will also play a significant role in helping companies leverage opportunities under the new drawback law, which he was instrumental in formulating and moving through Congress. He continues to lead industry efforts on the implementation of the new drawback law and its regulations.”

“Marilyn and I are looking forward to an exciting future with the ST&R team,” Michael said. “We will continue to offer our clients small-firm personal attention while enjoying the resources that come from ST&R’s global presence.”

Michael is a trade ambassador for the Trade Support Network, chair of the National Customs Brokers and Forwarders Association of America and TSN drawback committees, and co-chair of the Drawback and Duty Deferral Committee for the American Association of Exporters and Importers. Marilyn is a member and frequent speaker for the Coalition of New England Companies for Trade. Known for their pragmatism and ability to communicate the bottom line in a readily understandable way, they are frequently invited by clients and industry organizations to speak on numerous topics.

Mr. Cerny can be contacted at MCerny(at)strtrade(dot)com or (212) 549-1160. Ms. Cerny can be contacted at MarCerny(at)strtrade(dot)com or (212) 549-1161.

About Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. & Sandler & Travis Trade Advisory Services, Inc. Founded in 1977, Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A. and its affiliated global trade solutions provider STTAS comprise the largest customs and international trade services provider in the world. The firms operate throughout North America, South America, Asia, and Europe and together offer the expertise of international professionals who assist companies of all sizes to comply with the complex laws, rules, and regulations governing the importation and exportation of merchandise. Visit ST&R’s website at http://www.strtrade.com. Learn more about STTAS at http://www.sttas.com.