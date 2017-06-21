We’re so pleased to work with Hire Heroes USA to help these brave and dedicated women get the jobs they deserve.

The Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls today announced the “Female Veteran Empowerment Workshops presented by the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls,” a national pilot program it’s launching in conjunction with Hire Heroes USA that will assist female veterans and female service members who are transitioning out of the military to find quality employment in the civilian work force. The initial grant will enable Hire Heroes USA to serve at least 150 women. The national nonprofit provides transition workshops, personalized career coaching, and employment preparation counseling at no cost to U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses.

“Our female veterans have done so much to serve this country, and they’re exiting the military with tremendous skills,” said Dr. Cheryl Saban, psychologist, author, and the founder of the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls. “We’re so pleased to work with Hire Heroes USA to help these brave and dedicated women get the jobs they deserve. The companies that hire these veterans will quickly learn how much of an asset they are to our communities.”

The program, which will begin in July 2017 and run through 2018, will include:



10 Employment Workshops: One-day, hands-on sessions that help clients develop a strategic plan, create a resume that conveys their experience and value to employers, learn how to conduct an effective job search, and practice interview techniques. Preliminary dates / locations include: 7/27 San Diego, CA; 8/29 San Antonio, TX; 9/12 Los Angeles, CA; 9/19 Colorado (Location TBA); 9/26 Fort Belvoir, VA. More dates and locations to follow.

Virtual Career Coaching: An assessment, training, and mentoring service that helps clients understand their transferable skills, learn effective job search techniques, and create professionally-revised business resumes. Once assigned to a client, Hire Heroes USA team members are never more than a phone call away.

The Hire Heroes USA Volunteer Program: an active network of about 500 industry experts who volunteer their time to provide mock interviews, networking, and personalized career coaching based on client interest.

Employment Opportunities and the Hire Heroes USA Job Board: Hire Heroes USA provides job-matching services, pairing clients with the great companies that want to hire them. Additionally, clients get access to an online Job Board where they can post their resumes and apply for jobs on their own.

For more information about Hire Heroes USA – including registration for workshop dates – visit the “Workshops” tab on the Hire Heroes USA website.

“The Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women & Girls has done tremendous work helping underserved women advance in society,” said Brian Stann, President and CEO of Hire Heroes USA and a Marine Corps combat veteran. “Historically, the unique needs of female service members and veterans have been neglected. Because of this, we’ve wanted to grow our female veteran-focused program for some time. We’re thrilled Dr. Saban’s foundation is partnering with us to make this expansion a reality.”

As part of the pilot, Hire Heroes USA will also work with the Call of Duty™ Endowment, a long-standing funder of the organization, to bring attention to the unique challenges and opportunities faced by female veterans in their search for civilian employment. Each year, the military discharges about 25,000 active female service members and about 16,800 female Reserve and Guard members, 80% of whom do not have clear career plans. Effective employment assistance is crucial to a successful transition to civilian life.

“Hire Heroes USA is without a doubt one of the most successful veteran-serving organizations in the country, placing veterans into high quality jobs at one fifth the cost of federal government efforts” said Dan Goldenberg, Executive Director of the Call of Duty Endowment. “We’ve worked with them year after year because they’ve been so effective at equipping veterans to get the quality jobs they deserve. We’re so pleased the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation will be joining in this effort.”

Since 2007, Hire Heroes USA has helped more than 17,000 veterans and military spouses move into new careers, and generated an estimated economic impact of $205 million. In 2016, more than 2,600 (17.6%) of the clients served were female veterans, of whom more than 930 were confirmed hired.

About the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women and Girls

Dr. Cheryl Saban formed the Cheryl Saban Self-Worth Foundation for Women and Girls in 2009 with the belief that gender equality and empowerment of women and girls is fundamental to changing society for the better for all human kind. The foundation has dedicated $13 million dollars to the empowerment and equality of women and girls in the U.S. and abroad by providing grants to organizations that address health, education, welfare, empowerment, advocacy, financial independence and political advancement.

About Hire Heroes USA

Headquartered in Georgia – with seven additional offices throughout the United States – Hire Heroes USA provides free, expert career coaching and job sourcing to hundreds of transitioning U.S. military members, veterans and military spouses each week. As a national nonprofit, we are committed to transparency and accountability, resulting in a Charity Navigator 4-Star rating and a GuideStar Platinum level. Our programs are funded exclusively by private grants and public donations. For more information about our mission, our services, and how to get involved as a corporate partner, employment partner, donor, or volunteer, please visit us online at hireheroesusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit, public benefit corporation co-founded by Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The Endowment helps veterans find high quality careers by supporting groups that prepare them for the job market and by raising awareness of the value vets bring to the workplace. For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit http://www.callofdutyendowment.org.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.