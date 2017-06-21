Cellular Sales Sets Up Shop in Gilbert

The new Cellular Sales store in Gilbert is the company's fourth new Arizona location in 2017. We hope that this location in Gilbert will serve as a convenience to all of our customers southeast of Phoenix.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, has established its fifth Arizona store in Gilbert on June 2.

The new store is located at 4764 S Higley Road in front of Lowe’s Home Improvement. This is the fourth Arizona Cellular Sales store to open in 2017, following previous openings in Chandler, Tempe and Surprise.

“We are thrilled to continue our growth in Arizona,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Aaron Clark. “We hope that this location in Gilbert will serve as a convenience to all of our customers southeast of Phoenix.”

According to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list, Cellular Sales has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers eight times in the past nine years. The company started in 1993 with a single store in Knoxville, Tenn. Since its founding, Cellular Sales has expanded to over 600 locations in 37 states employing more than 5,000 employees.

“We’ve grown our presence in the Phoenix area, and this gives our customers more options in southeast Phoenix,” said Regional Director Seth Baldwin. “We are looking forward to bringing our renowned customer service to the Gilbert community.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Gilbert store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Gilbert may contact Seth Baldwin at (336) 905-0488 or seth.baldwin(at)cellularsales(dot)com.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 5,000 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

