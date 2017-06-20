"We’ve made it easy for ... authors to have the convenience of a complete publishing package without bundling in services they didn’t necessarily need. Ultimately, it’s a better value.” -- Executive Vice President Kelly Schuknecht. Past News Releases RSS Self-Publishing Authors Can Now...

Outskirts Press, the #1-rated self-publishing company according to Top Consumer Reviews, announces the new One-Click for Children’s Books publishing package without illustrations. This custom, all-inclusive package is tailored to authors of juvenile books that do not require custom illustrations to the interior.

One-Click for Children’s Books (author-provided illustrations) pulls together comprehensive production, print and marketing services into a complete self-publishing bundle. Authors who purchase this service receive professional editing, custom book cover design, genre-specific marketing services and more, all with Outskirts Press’ top-rated, one-on-one service every step of the way. The only thing missing from this money-saving bundle is an illustration package, according to Outskirts Press Executive Vice President Kelly Schuknecht.

“We’ve offered One-Click for Children’s Books packages for years now, but we discovered that many children’s book authors came to us with their own photos and illustrations,” Schuknecht said. “So we’ve made it easy for those authors to have the convenience of a complete publishing package without bundling in services they didn’t necessarily need. Ultimately, it’s a better value.”

