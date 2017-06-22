Eppendorf Offers Solutions to Prevent Cell Misidentification

Nadine Mellies, PhD Application Specialist, Eppendorf AG

The first human cell line HeLa, established in 1951, has entered cell culture labs worldwide. It took 20 years until the first data on cross-contamination of human cell lines with HeLa cells were published. Until recently, cross-contamination and misidentification of various cell lines has been an increasing issue in cell culture labs and is associated with dramatic consequences for research.

In this educational webinar, which is sponsored by the team at Eppendorf, participants will receive an overview of cell misidentification and what it is. They will learn from discussions on the causes and consequences of cell misidentification. Different methods to check cell identity will also be discussed, as well as best practices in choosing a cell authentication method. Ultimately, attendees will be better able to identify and prevent cell misidentification by incorporating good cell culture practices into daily lab routines.

Eppendorf has arranged to have Dr. Nadine Mellies, an application specialist at Eppendorf AG, to present during this webinar.

Mellies studied biology at the University of Oldenburg, Germany, investigating visual signal processing in the carp retina before earning a doctorate in Biology with a focus on male reproductive biology working with mouse and human stem cells at the Institute of Human Genetics Goettingen, Germany. She currently serves as an application specialist focusing on cell handling at Eppendorf Headquarter.

LabRoots will host this event on June 29, 2017, beginning at 7:00 a.m. PDT, 10:00 a.m. EDT, 4:00 p.m. CEST. To learn more about this webinar, the continuing education credits offered, or to register for free, click here.

About Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf is a leading life science company that develops and sells instruments, consumables, and services for liquid handling, sample handling, and cell handling in laboratories worldwide. Its product range includes pipettes and automated pipetting systems, dispensers, centrifuges, mixers, spectrometers, and DNA amplification equipment as well as ultra-low temperature freezers, fermentors, bioreactors, CO2 incubators, shakers, and cell manipulation systems. Consumables such as pipette tips, cell culture consumables, test tubes, microliter plates, and single-use bioreactor vessels complement the range of highest-quality premium products.

Eppendorf products are most broadly used in academic and commercial research laboratories, e.g., in companies from the pharmaceutical and biotechnological as well as the chemical and food industries. They are also aimed at clinical and environmental analysis laboratories, forensics, and at industrial laboratories performing process analysis, production, and quality assurance.

Eppendorf was founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1945 and has more than 3,000 employees worldwide. The company has subsidiaries in 26 countries and is represented in all other markets by distributors.

About LabRoots

LabRoots is the leading scientific social networking website, which provides daily scientific trending news and science-themed apparel, as well as produces educational virtual events and webinars, on the latest discoveries and advancements in science. Contributing to the advancement of science through content sharing capabilities, LabRoots is a powerful advocate in amplifying global networks and communities. Founded in 2008, LabRoots emphasizes digital innovation in scientific collaboration and learning, and is a primary source for current scientific news, webinars, virtual conferences, and more. LabRoots has grown into the world’s largest series of virtual events within the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics community.