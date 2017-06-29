Gadberry Group announces the release of MicroBuild Census v55, the latest version of the company’s premier geospatial and location intelligence (GLI) data product. MicroBuild Census is a unique and highly specialized consumer household-based GLI data product that provides the most current, accurate, precise and actionable view of the U.S. Population at all Census geographies. MicroBuild Census gives companies the ability to conduct more relevant marketing campaigns, select optimal sites and have more insight into their sales forecasts.

Gadberry Group applies their patented MicroBuild methodology to measure populations at the most elemental level – the consumer household. The result is a national Census-normalized dataset with exceptionally accurate and precise current-year household counts, population counts and household demographics for over 85% of the U.S. households.

This release marks the thirty-second release of MicroBuild Census since its launch over twelve years ago. From the outset, Gadberry Group’s mission has been to deliver the most current, accurate, precise and actionable data that’s not available with Census-based datasets.

Greg Reed, MicroBuild Product Manager said, “The release of this latest version of MicroBuild Census marks the continued commitment of our mission to design, build and deliver the best GLI offerings possible. The results offer valuable insight into the newest changes in the United States population.”

Because MicroBuild Census uses consumer information to measure population change at the household level, companies can make quicker and more informed decisions about their market areas. Analysts who use MicroBuild Census will know when a population shift occurs in terms of household/population counts, ethnicity, income, age and lifestyle, making them better prepared to quickly adjust business strategy to take advantage of these changes faster and more effectively than their competition.

Because other GLI offerings are heavily dependent on the U.S. Census American Community Survey (ACS), they are not able to recognize high-change areas or the demographic shifts that occur within the U.S. population. The ACS survey covers less than three percent of the U.S. population each year, and then estimates population attributes from the survey results. MicroBuild Census is the only GLI offering that uses comprehensive national consumer-based household data to measure, not estimate, population changes almost as quickly as they occur.

“We designed MicroBuild Census as a more informative and reliable data source than Census survey-based products. Measuring the density and distributions of populations at the most micro-level geography and capturing both the population changes and demographic shifts across the U.S. is integral for every MicroBuild Census update,” said Reed. “As the demographics of the U.S. population change, and changes occur rapidly and often, marketing and location analysts are challenged to look for information that allows them to identify, visualize and act on location shifts – new housing, income, age, ethnic diversity. MicroBuild Census has been engineered from the beginning to inform our clients of these shifts. We are very proud of our Company’s 25 plus years of designing, building and delivering current, accurate, precise and actionable geospatial location intelligence solutions.”

About Gadberry Group

Gadberry Group combines over 25 years of geospatial data science expertise to provide geospatial location intelligence (GLI) data products and services for clients who demand the most current, accurate, precise and actionable GLI solutions for their market and location analysis and research. Headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas, Gadberry is recognized for industry-leading expertise for combining sophisticated data development, software development and professional services to help clients solve their complex GLI business problems. Gadberry Group’s geospatial location intelligence dataset, MicroBuild®, is protected under U.S. Patents No. 8,341,010 and 8,428,999.

