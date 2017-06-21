Lee Neagle, MA We have a strong team at Aloria Health, and I believe together we can provide exceptional care, unique to the needs of each individual in our program.

Lee Neagle, a prominent eating disorder clinician, has joined Aloria Health, as Executive Director of the Aloria Health Institute For Education and Research. Lee has nearly two decades of experience with eating disorder treatment on a national scale, heading up and creating programs of treatment for facilities in the Southwest and on the West Coast. Lee found his passion for eating disorder treatment decades ago, as a residential counselor. He is an active lobbyist on Capitol Hill, as an advocate for eating disorder treatment and serves on the Board of Directors of the Residential Eating Disorder Consortium.

Lee looks forward to enhancing the already successful outpatient and residential programs at Aloria Health, by using his expertise and personal dedication to compassionate care to help adults and adolescents in the Milwaukee area.

“I am excited to work collaboratively with the staff at Aloria Health, to find the best treatment for our clients,” Lee said. “Eating disorders are the deadliest psychiatric illness, and as far as I’m concerned, there is not enough residential treatment for people who are seeking it. We have a strong team at Aloria Health, and I believe together we can provide exceptional care, unique to the needs of each individual in our programs.”

CEO Melissa Rocchi, is thrilled to welcome Lee to Aloria Health. “Lee brings a wealth of knowledge to our team,” Rocchi said, “but more importantly, his genuine desire to see our clients reach their goals and find personal success, makes him the perfect addition to our staff.”

Located in Wisconsin, Aloria Milwaukee is a residential and outpatient treatment facility that provides care for people with food and body issues as well as a variety of eating disorders. Aloria Milwaukee specializes in providing a nurturing, encouraging environment where clients can confidently seek treatment and successfully complete a path toward personal revolution. We are committed to helping clients understand that success is more than treatment, that it’s a life-long learning process. We welcome the opportunity to provide specialized plans of care that will take our clients from their initial assessment all the way through to self-actualization.

