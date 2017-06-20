The combination of tools provides an ideal solution for designers to quickly and efficiently model the optical effects of these innovative new technologies. The result is first to market advantage for our customers.

Lumerical (http://www.lumerical.com) announced today the availability of the 2017b release for its photonic simulation tools FDTD Solutions, MODE Solutions, and INTERCONNECT. Highlights of Lumerical’s 2017b release include: a new Stack Optical Solver available in FDTD Solutions and MODE Solutions; advanced models for INTERCONNECT; and interoperability with Zemax®’s OpticStudio™.

The 2017b release introduces interoperability functions between Lumerical’s photonic simulation tools and Zemax OpticStudio. This automates sharing of optical simulation data between Lumerical and Zemax simulators, eliminating manual file conversions and accelerating simulation time and accuracy for applications that require both nano- and macro-scale optics.

“We are excited to be working with Lumerical on the integration of Zemax’s OpticStudio and Lumerical’s photonic solvers. Emerging applications in wearable optics, display, metamaterials, and integrated optics are combining nano-scale and visible-scale optical effects to deliver amazing visual experiences,” stated Dr. Mark Nicholson, Chief Executive Officer at Zemax. “The combination of tools provides an ideal solution for designers to quickly and efficiently model the optical effects of these innovative new technologies. The result is first to market advantage for our customers.”

Lumerical and Zemax jointly present a webinar series focusing on the new Zemax-Lumerical interoperability through lens-to-fiber coupling, OLEDs, and diffractive/metalenses. Part I of “From Nano-scale to Macro-scale Optics and Back” takes place on June 21, 2017. Our presenters will be joined by Harvard University planar metalens researcher Dr. Reza Khorasaninejad for Part II, on June 28, 2017. To register, or for more information, visit: http://www.lumeri.ca/jqkbc

The new Stack Optical Solver is ideal for devices based on multilayer thin-film stacks such as LEDs/OLEDs, VCSELs, and optical coatings. The Stack Optical Solver can be used to calculate the optical transmission/reflection and field information for any given material stack, accounting for multilayer interference and dispersive or birefringent materials. The solver can also calculate the radiance, Purcell factor, and extraction efficiency for any multilayer OLED/LED design.

“Research and development in display technology, particularly with OLEDs, is an exciting, growth application in photonics. The new Stack Optical Solver enables Lumerical’s users to quickly evaluate and optimize the performance of various OLED designs,” said Dr. James Pond, CTO at Lumerical. “Combining the stack solver capabilities with other optical solvers available in FDTD Solutions and MODE Solutions provides our users with a very powerful toolkit to understand and engineer leading edge display and illumination technologies.”

The 2017b release for INTERCONNECT, Lumerical’s photonic integrated design and analysis environment, improves the efficiency and setup of time domain simulations with automatic filter coefficient fitting. INTERCONNECT’s laser gain model now supports automated fitting of user-defined gain curves, simplifying the generation of laser compact models which can be used to model various hybrid and integrated laser designs in integrated photonics applications. New advanced simulation models such as nonlinear fiber models, equalizers, and amplifiers have also been added to INTERCONNECT, supporting high-speed optical transceiver design and system simulation and analysis.

The 2017b release is available for download at: http://www.lumerical.com

About Lumerical

Lumerical develops photonic simulation software – tools which enable product designers to understand light, and predict how it behaves within complex structures, circuits, and systems. Since being founded in 2003, Lumerical has grown to license its software design tools in over 50 countries and its customers include 10 of the top 15 companies in the S&P 1200 Global IT index, and 46 of the top 50 research universities as rated by the Times Higher Education rankings. Lumerical’s substantial impact on the photonic design and simulation community means its tools are among the most widely cited in the scientific press, with references in more than 6500 academic publications and patents. Lumerical enables its customers to achieve more with light and establish a leading position in the development of transformative technologies employing photonics.