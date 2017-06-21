Beaker, the industry’s pioneer in developing customizable recruiting solutions for attracting and hiring top executive talent in the life sciences industry, today announces a strategic partnership with Alcami Corporation, a leading global Contract Pharmaceutical Development and Manufacturing company. The partnership takes full advantage of Beaker’s expertise in executive recruitment solutions, providing Alcami with access to the best talent from the life sciences through the industry’s first-ever implementation of Executive Recruitment Outsourcing (ERO).

People represent a strategic and competitive advantage for Alcami, having built the company’s reputation and ability to uniquely execute. Alcami knows that world-class executive recruitment was not part of its internal core competencies, so it is entrusting Beaker with the responsibility to identify, motivate and acquire the talent necessary to fuel the company’s growth.

Alcami has selected Beaker as its strategic partner, a company different from all other traditional search providers and uniquely capable of owning the responsibility to deliver executive talent at the Manager-level and above throughout our organization. The expected results will include higher quality, greater efficiency, cost savings and performance in the acquisition of executive talent at Alcami. The Alcami-Beaker ERO partnership represents a unique opportunity to create an integrated team and efficient process for attracting and acquiring the best talent from across the life sciences industry.

“Alcami’s growth and investment requires us to search for and acquire the talent that will lead our continued success,” said Carson Sublett, Alcami’s Chief Administrative Officer. He added, “Beaker’s highly unique approach and ability to successfully recruit world-class talent outpace our own internal capabilities. The team at Beaker is top-shelf and wholly committed to bringing the industry’s best talent to Alcami in our new partnership.”

Jeffrey Clark, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Beaker recalls, “Through this new groundbreaking ERO partnership, we are committed to building the infrastructure and process for acquiring executive talent to drive Alcami’s vision and growth. With full support from and alignment with the team at Alcami, we are excited to create a new standard for how executive recruitment can be delivered.”

ABOUT BEAKER

Beaker is a custom executive recruiting solutions provider and competitive talent intelligence provider for the life sciences, and the industry’s fastest growing alternative to traditional executive search. Founded in 2009, the company is headquartered in Raleigh, NC and serves global clients within the life sciences industry, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, research tools, diagnostics, medical products and equipment. More information can be found at http://www.beaker.com.

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. With over 1,000 employees operating at seven sites globally, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit http://www.alcaminow.com.