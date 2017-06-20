Advanced Clustering Technologies, a provider of high performance computing solutions, announced production of ACT systems based on AMD EPYC processors, which formally launched today.

Advanced Clustering’s ACT series of servers, storage solutions and compute blocks provide the high performance computing market with high scalability and performance for the most demanding computing requirements. The ACTserv servers will now integrate the new EPYC processors, which feature high core counts, superior memory bandwidth and support for high-speed input/output channels in a single chip.

Advanced Clustering’s HPC systems have proven highly effective for higher education computing resources and in a range of commercial sectors including financial services, climate and weather research, manufacturing and automotive design.

“Our ACTserv systems will have up to 32 DIMM sockets for a max of 4TB of memory, 128 PCI-e lanes, and up to 64 cores. These are perfect for your high-memory or I/O intensive workloads.” said Kyle Sheumaker, President of Advanced Clustering. “We look forward to providing EPYC as an option for our HPC customers.”

EPYC features include:



Industry-leading memory bandwidth, with 8 channels of memory per EPYC device. In a dual-socket server, support for up to 32 DIMMS of DDR4 on 16 memory channels, delivering up to 4 terabytes of total memory capacity

A highly scalable, 32-core System-on-a-chip (SoC) design, with support for two high-performance threads per core

Complete SoC with fully integrated, high-speed I/O supporting 128 lanes of PCIe® 3, negating the need for a separate chip-set

Highly-optimized cache structure for high-performance, energy-efficient computing

Infinity Fabric coherent interconnect for two EPYC CPUs in a dual-socket system

Dedicated security hardware

For more information about Advanced Clustering’s EPYC-integrated HPC solutions, visit http://www.advancedclustering.com/technologies/amd-epyc/

About Advanced Clustering Technologies

Advanced Clustering Technologies builds customized, turn-key HPC solutions including clusters, servers, storage solutions and workstations. Visit the company’s site at http://www.advancedclustering.com.