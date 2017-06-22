Monterey Beer Festival "Hosting the 16th Annual Monterey Beer Festival during the Celebration of the Summer of Love this year will make it even more enjoyable!" - Alyssa Wygal, Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation

The 16th Annual Monterey Beer Festival, presented by Victory Toyota and Lexus of Monterey, is returning to the beautiful Monterey County Fair & Event Center on Saturday, July 8th during the Summer of Love, has amped up its VIP ticket holder benefits.

For those who purchase VIP tickets, you will enjoy a first ever Beer & Red’s Donuts Pairing at the 16th Annual Monterey Beer Festival. VIP ticket holders can sip their favorite beer and pair it with their choice of Maple Cake, Chocolate Raised, Small Cinnamon Roll and White Cake with Coconut Donuts from the legendary Red’s Donuts. There will also be complimentary wings from Buffalo Wild Wings and small bites from the Bull & Bear Whiskey Bar & Tap House for VIP ticket holders to enjoy as well.

VIP entry will allow convenient early access at 11:30 a.m., an hour prior to the rest of the Festival attendees. VIP ticket holders will have their very own private area to beat the lines in the general festival area. They’ll also have access to private restroom facilities adjacent to the Monterey Room.

Bring your friends, spouse, significant other, cousins or just make some new friends at this friendly fun festival! And if you want, grab a headband, put a flower in your hair, wear your tye-dye and join the party! A not-to-be-missed event for anyone 21 and over, the Monterey Beer Festival benefits the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit organization – Tax ID #77-0402426).

Celebrating its 16th year on the Monterey Peninsula, the Monterey Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940 (enter Gate 5) phone: (831) 372-5863 or email: heritage(at)montereycountyfair.com; website: http://www.montereybeerfestival.com. (12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. for General Admission with 11:30 a.m. early entry for VIP Ticket Holders).

The Monterey Beer Festival attracted 5,000 attendees last year who enjoyed tasting an array of outstanding beer and food. In addition to many new beers to delight the senses and please your palate this year, the Monterey Beer Festival will feature music from several live bands, special VIP ticket holder benefits, all in a totally fun, relaxed party atmosphere at the Monterey County Fair & Event Center.

Suds and Food Sampling!

Taste the very best beer from around the globe from your very own souvenir Monterey Beer Festival tasting pilsner included with admission. The festival will provide hundreds of beers to sample plus a variety of delicious food available to pair with your beer of choice. Find some new favorite beers! There will be lots of new local craft beer choices, too plus special festival surprises. Confirmed breweries include ABK Beer, Alaskan Brewing Co., Altamont Beer Works, Alvarado Street Brewery & Grill, Anchor Brewery Co, Brewery 25, Central Coast Brewing, Chang Beer, Coronado Brewing Company, Dust Bowl Brewing Co, Elkhorn Slough Brewing Co, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co, Firestone Walker, Lagunitas Brewing Co, Lost Coast Brewery, MoonRaker Brewing, New Bohemia Brewing Company, Peter B’s Brew Pub, Rambling Route Cider, Ratel Cider, Real Soda, Santa Cruz Mountain Brewery, Sierra Nevada, The Good Cider, St. Killiam Importing, Trumer Pils, Underground Brewing Co, Unita Brewing and William Tell Cider.

Tickets – General Admission and VIP

All ticket holders will receive a Monterey Beer Festival souvenir beer pilsner glass.

Getting thirsty? Buy your tickets soon!

General Admission Presale Price (through July 7, 2017) is $45 or $50 at the gate. Tickets are available in the online store at http://www.montereybeerfestival.com.

VIP with 11:30am early admission Presale Price (through July 7, 2017) is $70 or $80 at the gate.

VIP Ticket holders will have VIP Area In and Out privileges and private restrooms.

Designated Driver Admission Price is $20 brings someone there for the fun but not the alcohol to get you home safely. The Monterey Beer Festival encourages all patrons to drink responsibly.

Parking is $10 on site or nearby on Fairground Road.

All Ticket holders must be 21 and over and show a current ID. Buy your tickets early and enjoy a great discount! Donations are tax deductible, (Tax ID # 77-0402426).

Valued Sponsors

The Presenting Sponsor of the 16th Annual Monterey Beer Festival is Victory Toyota and Lexus of Monterey who will have several cars on display at the event. Other valued sponsors include Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, East Garrison by Benchmark Communities, Peninsula Tire, A Tool Shed. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available for this event by contacting Wendy Brickman, Brickman Marketing, at 831-594-1500 or brickman(at)brickmanmarketing.com.

Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation

The Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation supports the functions of the Monterey County Fair & Event Center and its mission. Primarily, the Heritage foundation funds capital improvements at the Monterey County Fairgrounds and youth scholarships. The community is urged to join the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation and receive great VIP benefits at the upcoming Monterey County Fair and all of the Heritage Foundation events throughout the year. Become a member of the Monterey County Fair Heritage Foundation and receive discounted ticket prices as well as other member benefits. To become a member, log on to http://www.montereycountyfair.com/heritage-foundation.

About the bands:

The Main Stage at the Festival will feature two great tribute rock bands that will amp up the party while attendees sip a great array of craft beer.

Daze on the Green will provide a huge dose of rock & roll, creating an energetic dance party featuring lots of classic favorites (http://www.dazeonthegreen.com). Check out their song list of huge hits from the 1970’s – 1990’s including Billy Idol’s “White Wedding”, Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir” and AC/DC’s “You Shook Me All Night Long” at http://dazeonthegreen.com/?page_id=144. Also playing homage to the fun Summer of Love theme this year, The 60’s Summer of Love Band will perform lots of favorite songs from the 1960’s (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A6WHjKo7Qrg) such as Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit”, The Yardbirds’ “Heart Full of Soul” and Steppenwolf’s “Born to be Wild”.

KCDU 101.7 The Beach’s DJ Fredo as MC will keep the fun going all afternoon!

Daze on the Green

Whether it’s opening up for a Sammy Hagar concert in front of thousands of people or performing at a top venue night club, Daze on the Green is able to rock crowds of all sizes. After reaching the finals of the 98.5 KFOX “Last Band Standing” contest and being noticed by the legendary music personality Greg Kihn, Daze on the Green has quickly become one of the most requested bands in the San Francisco Bay Area and beyond. Clients such as the San Francisco 49ers, Comcast/Xfinity, and Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. are just a few names that have trusted Daze on the Green to provide top notch entertainment for their professional live music needs.

Daze on the Green was started by a group of home-grown San Jose boys who grew up going to shows at the infamous “A DAY ON THE GREEN” concerts at Oakland coliseum, listening to 98.5 KOME and 92.3 KSJO, and falling in love with the best music in the world. Formed in 2009, the band’s focus has always been to perform every song exactly like the original to convey the purest replication possible. Let the sounds of Journey, Eagles, AC/DC, Doobie Brothers, Led Zeppelin, Steve Miller and many more fill your ears with the most popular classic tunes you know and love.

For more information, go to http://www.dazeonthegreen.com.

The 60’s Summer of Love Band

We all remember the sixties… A time of conflict and of coming of age/ A time of youth and of love, of peace and of innocence and of the wild and wonderful music that set the background for our lives and for the generations who followed. The amazing vocals of the early California Beach Boys made us all dream of warm sand, fast cars and hitting the surf. Then there was the British invasion that began with the Beatles in early 1964 with “I want to hold your hand” had us all growing our hair and rushing out to by miniskirts and go-go boots as many other English groups continued to rock the music scene. The hippies of San Francisco Haight-Ashbury days spoke to the world of peace, happiness, flowers and free love while thousands of similar free spirits on the East Coast gathered together in a little town they called Woodstock. The Motown sound rocked Detroit and Music was indeed the king that united a nation. There has never been any question that music was at its best from 1963 to 1969. The music of the 60's holds a special memory for those who grew up with it. It was music you could sing along with, music you could dance to, music you fell in love with. Now, one group brings all the memorable music from the 60’s together in one great show!

Craft Brewing is still going strong! Interesting facts to consider…

Craft brewers are still growing, according to the recent 2016 mid-year data released by the Brewers Association (BA)—the not-for-profit trade association dedicated to small and independent American brewers. American craft beer production volume increased eight percent during the first half of the 2016.

Brewery Count: Five thousand strong and growing, there are now 5,005 breweries in the U.S. compared to 10,000 wineries. Almost all (99%) are small and independent craft brewers.

Craft brewers currently employ an estimated 121,843 full-time and part-time workers in a variety of roles including many manufacturing jobs, all of which contribute significantly to the U.S. economy.

Continued Growth for the Segment: By mid-year 2016, small and independent breweries grew by eight percent, reflecting dynamism and a bright spot for the domestic beer market.