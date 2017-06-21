E-book for K12 Safety and Communication Planning With this e-book we provide actionable tips that K-12 school officials can implement and offer a plan to manage school safety demands.

Singlewire Software, a leading mass notification technology developer for K-12, has released an e-book to help schools and districts enhance safety and communications. “Enhancing Safety and Communication in K12 Schools: A 12-Month Guide” provides a year-long plan to prepare for events like severe weather and active shooters, and ways to better communicate critical information throughout a school or district. It also offers recommendations and guidance for what kind of capabilities school officials should look for in mass notification technology solutions.

“School safety is a year-round priority, but it can be challenging to know what aspects to focus on at what point in the year,” said Pat Scheckel, vice president of marketing for Singlewire Software. “With this e-book we provide actionable tips that K-12 school officials can implement and offer a plan to manage school safety demands.”

The e-book includes a different topic for each month of the calendar year. Additional topics covered in the e-book include:



Tips to Enhance Communication and Connectivity

Strategies for Clear Communication During a Crisis

Protecting Schools from Nearby Threats

Why Mobile Matters

And more

“Schools and districts need to keep safety top of mind whether it’s the beginning of the school year, or summer break,” said Scheckel. “This e-book covers topics school safety officials can examine at different points of the year to ensure they are doing everything they can to share important information when an emergency occurs.”

Singlewire Software will be at the ISTE conference in San Antonio, June 25-28, at booth 858, discussing the topics in the e-book and showcasing the latest updates to InformaCast, its emergency notification software. To learn more about emergency notification solutions for K-12, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast-k12-education.

About Singlewire Software

Singlewire Software, based in Madison, Wis., is the developer of InformaCast, a leading software solution for fast and reliable emergency notifications. More than 5,000 organizations in over 50 countries use InformaCast for emergency notifications and IP phone paging. Whether it’s an active shooter, severe weather, or another crisis situation, InformaCast helps reach the right people, with the right information, to increase awareness, safety and security. To learn more, visit http://www.singlewire.com/informacast.

