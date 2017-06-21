Omega is proud to be working with the Bob Woodruff Foundation in supporting service members, veterans and families to offer opportunities for hope and healing

RHINEBECK, NY – Omega Institute, a nonprofit organization dedicated to lifelong learning, has been awarded a grant from the Bob Woodruff Foundation to provide scholarships to veterans who have experienced military sexual trauma to attend the five-day program, Healing from Military Trauma, offered June 25-30, 2017. As a grant recipient, Omega joins the Bob Woodruff Foundation grantee network, a collaboration of top-tier programs and advocates investing in the next chapter of our veterans.

Research shows us that female veterans who have experienced trauma are hesitant to seek care at VA facilities,” said Anne Marie Dougherty, executive director of the Bob Woodruff Foundation. “With this grant, the Omega Institute will provide critical mental healthcare in a safe, welcoming environment tailored for our women who served.”

The Bob Woodruff Foundation works to ensure post-9/11 service members, veterans and their families are thriving long after they return home. This team navigates the maze of over 46,000 nonprofit organizations to find and fund innovative programs in communities where post-9/11 veterans, their families and caregivers live and work.

For more than 25 years, Omega has offered hope and healing to veterans and their family members. With a focus on effective complementary and integrative medicine practices, Omega offers retreats for veterans and training opportunities for health-care professionals and caregivers that address post-traumatic stress and promote resilience.

“America is in the midst of an unfolding national crisis with a growing population of returning veterans suffering from various forms of trauma. The damage to individuals, families and society at large is enormous. Omega is proud to be working with the Bob Woodruff Foundation in supporting service members, veterans and families to offer opportunities for hope and healing,” said Carla Goldstein, chief external affairs officer at Omega.

Healing from Military Trauma offers a safe and healing environment for participants to explore facing and releasing traumatic stress and increasing resilience. The program will be facilitated by Lori S. Katz, PhD, a clinical psychologist and developer of the Warrior Renew treatment program. With 20 years of experience as a clinical psychologist with the Los Angeles Veterans Affairs Center, Katz is also a researcher and author of six books. Program registration is by application only.

About Omega Institute for Holistic Studies

Founded in 1977, Omega Institute for Holistic Studies is the nation's most trusted source for wellness and personal growth. As a nonprofit organization, Omega offers diverse and innovative educational experiences that inspire an integrated approach to personal and social change. Located on 250 acres in the beautiful Hudson Valley, Omega welcomes more than 23,000 people to its workshops, conferences, and retreats in Rhinebeck, New York, and at exceptional locations around the world. eOmega.org

