Record global crowd at Israel EdTech Summit “There is no other event in Israel that brings together as many companies, entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and thinkers, as the Israel EdTech Summit."

Marking a 30% increase over 2016 attendance, the Israel EdTech Summit drew a record 730 attendees from 16 countries. The Summit’s 90 international VIP delegates and speakers, nearly 200 entrepreneurs, and dozens of exhibiting companies showcased Israel’s greatest education technology innovations to a global education audience.

“There is no other event in Israel that brings together as many companies, entrepreneurs, investors, scientists, and thinkers, as the Israel EdTech Summit,” explained Dr. Jacob (Yaki) Dayan, founder of EdTech Israel, one of the Summit’s co-hosts. “We drew delegates from the US, China, India, Japan, South Africa, Australia…and more than 10 other countries. They all came to see the incredible innovation being pioneered in Israel.”

Hosted in collaboration with New York-based investment banking boutique East Wind Advisors and Tel Aviv University at the Eretz Israel Museum in Tel Aviv, the Summit focused the Education world’s attention on cutting edge innovation, emerging topics and technologies, groundbreaking research and investment trends.

“Israel is on the forefront of innovation in many areas,” continued Joshua Schwartz, Founder and Managing Partner of East Wind Advisors, the Summit’s co-host. “The Summit explored subjects that are rarely addressed in an education environment – such as cyberEDU and neuroscience, and showcased companies at the cutting edge of the sector. As a global leader in technological innovation, with an abundance of entrepreneurial talent, Israel is well positioned to become a hub for the global EdTech industry. The Summit is the perfect vehicle to shine a light on this sector in Israel and accelerate all of the positive trends.”

EdTech innovators showcased in “Company Spotlight” sessions included Minerva, LightSail, eTeacher, and CodeMonkey. Leading subject matter experts such as Yossi Vardi, John Katzman, Saul Singer, and Roni Zehavi shared insider knowledge during the Summit’s highly acclaimed “Genius Bar” sessions. Udi Miron, Founder & CEO of Ananey Communications, the leading multi-channel TV firm in Israel, discussed what the education industry can learn from the entertainment industry. Scientists and researchers from Tel Aviv University’s Minducate program presented details on the school’s multidisciplinary breakthrough effort to reboot learning with neuroscience.

Yuval Shraibman, CEO of TAU Online, Tel Aviv University explained, “As one of the leaders of Tel Aviv University’s digital transformation, I see first-hand the impact that a re-imagined university can make. The next frontier is digital personalized learning, and it will transform universities as we know them. What we do in Israel will have a worldwide impact in higher ed.”

“Like Israel’s education technology industry itself, the 2017 Israel EdTech Summit exceeded all expectations,” said EdTech Israel’s Dayan. “I have no doubt that our 2018 program will be even stronger and have greater global reach. Israel’s EdTech industry is fast growing and offers fresh and innovative ideas, and is fully focused on serving international markets. EdTech is having a global impact, and global education leaders will return to Tel Aviv next year to explore what startup-nation has to offer, and the Israel EdTech Summit is the only place to make that happen.”

About EdTech Israel

EdTech Israel is the national business hub that successfully connects the Israeli EdTech community with international entrepreneurs, investors, and business partners. We focus solely on the education technology sector, and by adopting a nationwide, unbiased approach, we contribute to the establishment and success of Israeli EdTech initiatives. EdTech Israel collaborates with other national EdTech hubs and international partners in expanding knowhow, growing relationships, and building business bridges in EdTech all around the world. http://edtech.org.il

About East Wind Advisors

East Wind Advisors, LLC, is a New York–based investment bank dedicated to the media & entertainment, education service & technology and consumer industries. East Wind's services include buy-side and sell-side M&A, private placements (undertaken through East Wind Securities, LLC, a broker dealer registered with FINRA and SIPC), divestitures and restructuring, valuation and fairness opinions and strategic advisory services. http://www.eastwindadvisors.com