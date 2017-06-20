FIBERTOWN Data Centers Launch ‘FIBERPORT™’ Direct Cloud Connection

“FIBERPORT™ allows our hybrid cloud customers to access their cloud services through a single port, optimizing cost and security while reducing latency,” said FIBERTOWN Senior Vice President and General Manager Brandon Perryman.

“FIBERPORT™ allows our hybrid cloud customers to access their cloud services through a single port, optimizing cost and security while reducing latency,” said FIBERTOWN Senior Vice President and General Manager Brandon Perryman. “By using our dedicated, secure port to the cloud, we can help our clients in a seamless migration to hybrid cloud environments.”

With secure links to the cloud from FIBERTOWN or your corporate office, FIBERPORT™ provides a direct, low-latency connection to Azure, AWS and Google; thus, allowing mission-critical access to cloud services such as Office365. With elastic connectivity and scalable bandwidth up to 10gps, FIBERPORT™ clients can access the cloud while avoiding the public internet. Find more information on FIBERPORT™ at http://fibertown.com/cloudconnection.

About FIBERTOWN

FIBERTOWN is Texas’ premier provider of resilient, high-availability production and secondary colocation data centers, as well as award winning, dedicated disaster recovery and business continuity office space. With locations in Houston and Bryan/College Station, Texas, home of Texas A&M University, the SSAE SOC 2 compliant data centers offer carrier neutral, fault-tolerant 2N power and cooling and fully redundant multi-carrier internet connectivity with a 100% uptime Service Level Agreement (SLA). To learn more, visit http://fibertown.com or call (888)-501-4368.

