Wildlife Expeditions will provide private single- and multi-day trips into prime Grand Teton National Park viewing area for the August total solar eclipse (photo by Creativa Images). Grand Teton National Park promises dramatic viewing with over two minutes of darkness as the eclipse path passes directly over it.

For the first time since 1979 a total solar eclipse will be visible in the continental U.S. on Aug. 21, 2017, at 11:35 a.m., creating a rare and monumental sky-watching opportunity. As many Americans seek out the greatest places to view the celebrated celestial show, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has announced once-in-a-lifetime private single-day and multi-day trips into Grand Teton National Park during the historic event.

Described by USA Today as one of the 10 best places in the country to see the solar eclipse, Grand Teton National Park promises dramatic viewing with over two minutes of darkness as the center-line of the eclipse path passes directly over it.

Guests of Wildlife Expeditions solar eclipse trips will have a prime opportunity for watching the solar eclipse, where the moon passes between the sun and the Earth temporarily blocking the sunlight. In a path curving across the U.S. that includes Grand Teton National Park, the sun will be totally blocked, making the region one of the best eclipse viewing spots. Before and after the eclipse, the Wildlife Expeditions safaris also offer spectacular wildlife viewing, spotting local fauna such as bears, wolves, moose, bison, elk, pronghorn, eagles and more.

The private Multi-day Solar Eclipse Expedition, offers both 5- and 4-day trips taking place Aug. 19 – 23, beginning in Jackson, Wyo., and taking guests through Grand Teton National Park for an all-inclusive experience, escaping the town crowds to be immersed in the vast beauty of the wild backcountry. Guests travel comfortably in customized, safari-style vehicles with roof hatches for easy wildlife observation. The 5-day expedition includes exploring and spotting wildlife in Grand Teton National Park, a sunrise Snake River scenic float trip, a wildlife and wildflower hiking expedition and a visit to the National Museum of Wildlife Art. The 4-day trip also travels through Grand Teton National Park offering the river float and hike. On Aug. 21, both trips take guests to the ultimate position in the park for viewing the solar eclipse. (Note: 3-day trip also available; all trips have flexibility with dates.)

Prices for the 5-day solar eclipse trip is $4,150 for one person or $5,875 for two/double occupancy. Pricing for the 4-day trip is $3,050 for one person; $4,775 for two. Additional people sharing the same room are $1,725 each. Accommodations are included in pricing and it is worth noting that these are some of the last rooms available in Jackson Hole for this experience.

The private Single-day Solar Eclipse Expedition, on Aug. 21, will begin with an early morning drive from Jackson, Wyoming, through Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest to view wildlife in the quiet, dawn hours leading up to the 11:35 a.m. eclipse, when the group will be positioned for best viewing in the park. After the eclipse, the expedition continues with wildlife viewing, learning about the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and enjoying a picnic lunch before returning to Jackson that afternoon. The cost of the single-day Private Solar Eclipse Expedition for 7 people is $2,100 for the group, overnight accommodations not included.

Celebrating a milestone 50th anniversary this year, Teton Science Schools teach about the natural world and the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem while inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education. Created in 1999, Wildlife Expeditions is a division of the nonprofit Teton Science Schools, and the expert biologists on the Wildlife Expeditions solar eclipse trips will provide guests with scientific context for this rare celestial event as well as on the park’s features, wildlife and habitat.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:

With a mission of inspiring curiosity, engagement and leadership through transformative place-based education, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools has a well-earned reputation of leading exceptional safari tours and locating wild animals in the wilderness in and around Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks. Jackson Hole, Wyoming's premier and original safari provider, Wildlife Expeditions offers family-friendly educational tours year-round in a stunning natural environment. The wildlife tour company has been featured in Conde Nast Traveler, as a bucket-list destination by the Travel Channel.com and as one of “10 Amazing Adventures” worldwide by USA Today. For more information or to book a Wildlife Expeditions tour, visit http://www.tetonscience.org.

