Square Root Announces New VP of Product to Drive Company Growth

Today, Square Root, developers of enterprise store relationship management (SRM) software, announced Sarah Kampman as VP of Product. With 20 years’ experience in the software industry, Kampman will lead the product vision and roadmap for Square Root’s flagship product, CoEFFICIENT®, which delivers actionable data insights to align organizations, increase transparency, encourage collaboration, and improve store performance for companies with distributed retail networks.

In her role at Square Root, Kampman will bridge data science, engineering, and customer success to drive solutions for automotive and retail enterprises. Prior to Square Root, Kampman held leadership roles in both Product Management and Research and Development at the Advisory Board Company, where she applied advanced analytics to healthcare on the data science and strategy teams.

“At Square Root, we work in a fast-paced, data-driven environment, and Sarah’s experience in analytics and software will make her invaluable in inspiring our customers,” said Chris Taylor, CEO of Square Root. “We’re excited to have her join us to lead and support our product vision.”

Kampman’s addition to Square Root leadership comes during a period of both sustained company growth and a continual evolution in the retail industry. A recent commissioned study, Close The Gap Between High- and Low-Performing Stores: Management And Measurement of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Locations, conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Square Root, revealed that in today’s constantly changing retail environment, improving store relationships and performance is top of mind, with 33% of retailers planning on implementing or expanding their Store Relationship Management (SRM) technology in the next year.

“The retail and automotive industries are undergoing huge changes, and companies are working to meet the new demands of consumers and drive efficient and effective solutions within their internal organizations,” said Kampman. “Square Root is at true leader in helping companies better use data to navigate those changes and drive real, organization-wide improvements. I’m thrilled to join the team and look forward to helping continue to drive growth for our customers.”

As its team and business continue to rapidly scale, Square Root is dedicated to continually enhancing its culture and staying strongly aligned to its four core values: Be Customer Inspired, Think Big - Do Bigger, Partner, and Thrive. The commitment to these values has allowed the company to not only recruit and retain top talent, but serves as a key reason Square Root has been recognized as one of the Best Small Workplaces in the United States by Fortune and Great Place to Work for three years running.

Square Root, an Austin-based Software as a Service (SaaS) company, creates technology solutions that power data-driven decision making for leading automotive and retail enterprises. Built for companies with distributed retail networks, Square Root’s store relationship management (SRM) platform, CoEFFICIENT®, delivers actionable data insights to align organizations, increase transparency, encourage collaboration, and improve store performance. Founded in 2006, Square Root has been bootstrapped to success, and serves as a trusted partner to many of the most well-known and complex enterprises in the world. For more information, visit http://www.square-root.com.