Detroit Economic Growth Corporation joins the Michigan MITN System

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation has officially joined the Michigan MITN System, one of BidNet’s regional e-procurement solutions, providing vendors throughout Michigan easy online access to its upcoming solicitations. Detroit Economic Growth Corporation invites all vendors to register online at http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn.

The regional Michigan MITN System connects local governments with vendors looking to do business with public agencies. On the Michigan MITN System, vendors seeking business with 174 participating agencies can register online to gain access to a single point of entry for opportunities throughout Michigan. By posting upcoming bids and RFPs on the Michigan MITN System, Detroit Economic Growth Corporation ensures an entire community of vendors can view their solicitation, download documents, and receive notification of addenda. The vendors self-register and ensure their contact information is up to date.

“Because we aren’t the only agency posting and distributing bids, the Michigan MITN System provides Detroit Economic Growth Corporation more vendor competition, which we hope will help cut costs,” said Adrienne Zeigler, Associate Project Manager of Detroit Economic Growth Corporation when asked why their department decided to join the Michigan MITN System. “We also like that it can help our current vendors expand their business opportunities.”

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation invites all local vendors to visit http://www.bidnetdirect.com/mitn and register to receive access to its upcoming solicitations as well as the upcoming bids and RFPs from 174 other public agencies participating on the Michigan MITN System. Registered vendors have the option to upgrade their service to receive customized bid alerts, notification of term contract expiration, and notification of a real-time addendum.

About Detroit Economic Growth Corporation:

Detroit Economic Growth Corporation is a non-profit organization that works closely with the City of Detroit and other partners to support existing businesses and to bring new companies and investments to the city.

The professionals who work for DEGC act as staff for a number of public authorities and whose board members are appointed by the Mayor and approved by Detroit City Council. Each of those entities have distinct responsibilities and powers, but they are very closely related. By using a common staff – DEGC – the work of these public authorities is well coordinated and avoids duplication. DEGC also works directly for the City of Detroit under contract and manages economic development efforts funded by private and foundation contributions, grants and contract

About Michigan MITN System:

Michigan MITN System is a part of BidNet’s regional Michigan MITN Systems available at no cost to local government agencies. With years of input from Procurement Professionals, BidNet specifically developed the bid system to fill the need for a robust bid and supplier management solution for local government agencies. BidNet runs regional Michigan MITN Systems throughout the country used by nearly 1,100 local government agencies. To learn more about the features and modules available to government agencies, please visit http://www.SourceSuite.com