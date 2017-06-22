Ocean Canyon Properties (OCP), a privately owned, membership camping resort company, is excited to announce they are the 2017 recipients of the Customer Commitment Award at the Better Business Bureau’s 9th Annual Torch Awards in Texarkana, Texas.

The awards ceremony was held at the Northridge Country Club in Texarkana and the keynote speaker was Main Street Texarkana board president Lee Medley, who discussed the development and growth of downtown Texarkana. The Customer Commitment award was presented to Ocean Canyon Properties by the Texarkana Better Business Bureau’s Vice President of Operations Robin Guernard.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the Torch Award is “the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business or nonprofit. Being a recipient indicates that the business or nonprofit not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB, but also consistently acts on them and continuously integrates them into daily practices."

Mike Pournoury, CEO of Ocean Canyon properties, said, “I am proud to announce that OCP was selected as the winner of the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Customer Service Commitment category in the greater Ark-La-Tex area. I would like to thank our members, guests, and employees that made it all happen. God bless you all!”

About Ocean Canyon Properties

Ocean Canyon Properties is a growing system of seven privately owned membership resorts that offer spacious RV campsites, comfortable vacation cabins, cottages, and condos, along with a wide variety of private resort amenities. With beautiful resort locations situated throughout the southern United States, OCP resorts provide the safe, secure and enjoyable recreational experience that so many families seek.

Ocean Canyon Properties’ resort system includes Mountain Lakes Resort on Lake Guntersville in Langston, Alabama, Styx River Resort and RV Park in Robertsdale, Alabama, Tres Rios Resort in Glen Rose, Texas, Millwood Landing Golf and RV Resort in Ashdown, Arkansas, Abita Springs Resort in Abita Springs, Louisiana, Texoma Shores Resort in Madill, Oklahoma, and Branson Ridge RV Resort in Branson, Missouri.

Ocean Canyon Properties senior management team has been directly involved in the membership camping resort industry on a national platform for over 30 years. This experience, combined with the rigorous standards of operation at both the resort and corporate levels, ensure that the company operates securely and responsibly, while providing the highest levels of service to its members, their guests and employees. Ocean Canyon is active in supporting community organizations that help children and families in the Southeast. You can find out more at their website: http://www.oceancanyon.com