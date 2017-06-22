ZeroChaos Names Charter Global a 2017 Proven Performer

“It is a confirmation of the commitment of our talented team in delivering unprecedented quality and performance to our clients.” - Ken Reaves, SVP Charter Global

Charter Global (http://www.charterglobal.com), an IT staffing and services company based in Atlanta, GA, announced that it has been recognized as a 2017 ZeroChaos Proven Performer. The ZeroChaos Proven Performers designation identifies top-performing suppliers, all of which have been evaluated based on participation analytics, cycle times, talent quality, program compliance, and service provided within the U.S.

“We are honored to be selected,” says Ken Reaves, SVP of Charter Global. “It is a confirmation of the commitment of our talented team in delivering unprecedented quality and performance to our clients and a validation to be recognized among top-notch vendors.”

The Proven Performers Program was created to provide a community of trusted, high-performance partners who support ZeroChaos values and are committed to the success of the company’s customer programs. The program promotes healthy competition among suppliers, resulting in greater participation, reduced cycle times, competitive rates, and quality talent.

“Our Proven Performers Program has grown into a community of strong-performing suppliers who are as invested in our customers’ success as we are,” says Karen Maarouf, vice president of supplier engagement for ZeroChaos. “Suppliers benefit from dedicated support and additional visibility; our program management teams benefit because they have suppliers who are committed to success; and our customers benefit because they get the best talent at fair market rates.”

Charter Global has over two decades of experience in providing IT services, solutions, and skilled IT resources. With its experience in multiple industries, and proven methodologies, the company delivers leading technology solutions to mid-size and Fortune 1000 industry leaders in cloud technologies, open source, DevOps, mobility, CRM, ecommerce, SAP, and Oracle JD Edwards platforms.

About Charter Global

Charter Global drives innovation in IT projects and business operations by defining strategy and providing consulting, digital solutions, custom development, and skilled resources. Its team of over 1100 professionals delivers industry leading solutions in cloud technologies, open source, DevOps, mobility, CRM, ecommerce, SAP, and Oracle JD Edwards platforms. The company has an established client base of mid-size and Fortune 1000 companies. Through its proven processes and skilled resources, Charter Global has improved clients’ IT operations with a more rapid ramp up, scalable resources, and shorter implementation timelines. Learn more at http://www.CharterGlobal.com.

About ZeroChaos

ZeroChaos is a global provider of workforce management solutions that help organizations achieve greater management and financial control of their workforce and talent supply chains. ZeroChaos' award-winning solutions, including its vendor-neutral Managed Services Program, enable procurement and human resources to improve visibility into contingent labor spend and talent pools, effectively manage and optimize contingent workforce program performance, and mitigate risks. Headquartered in Orlando, ZeroChaos has global operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information visit http://www.zerochaos.com, follow on Twitter @ZeroChaos, or connect with ZeroChaos on LinkedIn.