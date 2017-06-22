InCadence sponsored the Diplomatic Security Foundation’s 2017 Mike Considine Charity Golf Outing, a major DSF fundraiser. The Diplomatic Security Foundation (DSF) provides financial support for U.S. diplomatic security team members and law enforcement officers killed or injured while protecting U.S. diplomats or facilities.

The event took place on Monday, June 5th, 2017, at the Golf Club at Lansdowne Resort, Lansdowne, VA. In addition to sponsoring a foursome, InCadence provided a group of volunteers to assist with logistics and set up for the event.

The Diplomatic Security Foundations (DSF) Golf Event is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. In 2016 this event brought in $190,000. DSF uses these funds to provide grants for those in the Department of State families who are suffering from a hardship or crisis.

InCadence is currently supporting the Department of State in Rosslyn and Manassas with a team of 14 employees providing Biometric/Identity Management Software Engineering Solutions. “It is a privilege to support this event each year, to not only to enjoy the day with our partners and colleagues, but most important to help raise money for the Diplomatic Security Foundation Fund. We are glad to be a part of this event and to know that this tournament supports such an important cause,” said Anthony Iasso, President, InCadence.

All grants from DSF are gifts and require no repayment. Anyone from the extended global DS “family” may be considered for a donation, per review by the DSF Board of Directors, which is composed of active, retired and former DS personnel.

For more information about the Diplomatic Security Foundation, please visit https://www.dsfoundation.org/

About InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp.

InCadence Strategic Solutions Corp., founded in 2009, is a rapidly growing Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) headquartered in Manassas, VA. InCadence has built a strong reputation for providing cutting-edge technical solutions for our government and commercial clients in the areas of Biometrics and Identity Management, Data Solutions, Tactical Communications and Operational Intelligence. InCadence maintains a DCAA Approved accounting system and certifications and standards of CMMI ML2 Dev, ISO:9001-2008, ISO 20000, and ISO 27000.

InCadence has recently been recognized with the 2017 and 2015 Great Places to Work, Washingtonian Magazine; 2016 Program of the Year, GovCon Awards; 2016 Transformer of the Year, ACT/IAC; 2014 Inc. 5000 list and 2013 SECAF Government Contractor of the Year ($6-$12M category).

