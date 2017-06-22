“We are glad to help Yellow Brick Road serve the needs of suffering children and families with our gift,” says Tom Stiles, the ISG’s Executive Director.

For more than 10 years, the Identification Systems Group has collected donations from its member network to give to an annual charity of its choosing at its ISG Charity Event during their annual spring meeting. Having raised over $230,000 for a variety of non-profit organizations over that span, the ISG continually seeks out organizations primarily focused on providing beneficial services for disadvantaged children.

This year, ISG members set a new record for a single group donation of over $44,000 to be given to Yellow Brick Road, a foundation named after the late Holden Flynn, a child born with a Congenital Heart Defect (CHD) known as Unbalanced Complete Atrioventricular Canal. Because Holden was born without a fully developed heart, he was nicknamed “the Tin Man” after the character from the Wizard of Oz, and appeared in a documentary by the same name.

The Holden Flynn Foundation is focused on increasing national awareness for CHDs, the most common type of birth defect, as well as raising funds to provide financial assistance to families with children suffering from CHDs in Central Florida who have been hospitalized or displaced while awaiting transplants or surgery. They also sponsor customized wagons with connections for IVs and medical equipment for children who are confined to the hospital as a fun way for them to move about the facilities. Yellow Brick Road is associated with the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, FL.

“We are glad to help Yellow Brick Road serve the needs of suffering children and families with our gift,” says Tom Stiles, the ISG’s Executive Director. “Our members were excited to offer this donation to assist the foundation with their goals to increase awareness of common birth defects and help families who are in the midst of such medical challenges.”

About ISG

The Identification Systems Group (ISG) is a nationwide network of local identification card system integrators, providing high quality, cost-effective solutions backed by the local support and strength of its Professional Services Certification program. Each company works together to provide seamless nationwide support in the USA and Canada. For more information, please visit http://www.identificationsystemsgroup.com.

About The Holden Flynn Yellow Brick Road Foundation

The mission of the Holden Flynn Foundation is to commit its resources and efforts to increasing the exposure and awareness of congenital heart defects (CHD’s), the world’s most common and deadly birth defect, while providing assistance and support to families of hospitalized children with CHD’s. For more information, go to http://www.ybrf.org.

PR139