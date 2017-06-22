Forbes Ranks ESS as One of America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms

“Our team is comprised of the absolute best talent in the industry,” said Aaron Wandtke, CERS, Senior Partner and Owner of Executive Staffing Solutions.

Executive Staffing Solutions (ESS) announced today that they have been selected as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms in 2017 by Forbes’ magazine.

This ranking honors firms that place executives in positions with at least $100,000 in annual compensation.

Companies were selected based on independent surveys conducted by Forbes, in partnership with Statista, a consumer research firm. Participants were selected across a wide range of sources, including trade organizations, recruiters, employees, and HR managers.

ESS has long been recognized for its dedication to candidates and clients, and has received many awards and accolades. This includes being ranked as one of the top 20 Healthcare Executive Search Firms in the country by Modern Healthcare Magazine, designated as 1 of 7 nationally accredited search firms by the National Association of Personnel Services, and being selected as a “Best Place to Work” by Columbus Business First.

“Our team is comprised of the absolute best talent in the industry,” said Aaron Wandtke, CERS, Senior Partner and Owner of Executive Staffing Solutions. “This ranking is a direct reflection of the commitment and dedication displayed by our associates every day.”

For more information on ESS’s services, visit http://www.ess123.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn

About ESS

Established in 2000, Executive Staffing Solutions (ESS) began as a small company with only a few employees. Nearly two decades later, the same company is now one of the leading Healthcare Executive Recruiting firms in the US, adhering to the same core values that has helped fuel growth and long-term partnerships in the first place.