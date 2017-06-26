Dale Quayle Named CEO of Digital Fuel

Digital Fuel Logo “I am very excited to join Digital Fuel, which has built such great momentum in the market place,” said Dale Quayle, Digital Fuel Chief Executive Officer.

Digital Fuel announced that Dale Quayle has been named as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Quayle will focus on continuing to grow market share worldwide and to accelerate a strategic shift to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Quayle has a long track record of innovation and business success as President and CEO of Interset and President and CEO of Integrien, which was acquired by VMware in 2011. Quayle’s 35-year career also includes senior positions at Hewlett Packard and Trinagy.

“Dale is the right CEO to take Digital Fuel to its next phase of growth, customer expansion and innovation” said Alex Soltani, Skyview Capital CEO and Chairman. “His successful track record in leading enterprise software companies through rapid growth and his ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities makes him the right candidate for the job.”

Together with the Digital Fuel leadership team, Quayle will focus on four priorities:



Strengthening customer intimacy by enhancing the current culture of customer relationship and success to ensure Digital Fuel’s success

Accelerating product innovation, ensuring that our market leading products continue to meet and exceed rapidly changing market and customer needs. This includes increasingly leveraging new technologies and forming innovative new partnerships

Establishing market leadership through education, community and best practices that can be adopted throughout the industry.

Maintaining value for customers by providing the lowest total cost of ownership and therefore the greatest return on investment

“I am very excited to join Digital Fuel, which has built such great momentum in the market place,” said Dale. “Enterprises are embracing the power of IT innovation within all functions of the organization, and solutions like Digital Fuel help manage and aid these companies to make informed and timely decisions on their IT spend particularly in complex cloud technology implementations. Digital Fuel is in the forefront of this transition and is poised for aggressive growth. I am very pleased to be joining the Digital Fuel team and look forward to accelerate the growth.”

About Digital Fuel

Digital Fuel develops software solutions that help organizations deliver more business value from every dollar spent on IT. We provide the only solution where IT leaders plan, manage and optimize the cost, quality and business value of IT service investments in one single system of record. IT and business leaders use Digital Fuel’s solutions for 100% of IT spend, private, public and hybrid cloud and for corporate shared services and revenue generating services. Digital Fuel maximizes the return on investment for hundreds of customers worldwide by providing low total cost of ownership (TCO). To learn more, please visit http://www.digitalfuel.com.

Press Contact

Digital Fuel Media

PR@digitalfuel.com

(925) 997-2557

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. By leveraging its operational resources and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 25 transactions within its target market verticals. To learn more, please visit http://www.skyviewcapital.com

Skyview Contact:

Shrikar Kasturi

Sr. VP – Mergers & Acquisitions

Skyview Capital, LLC

skasturi@skyviewcapital.com