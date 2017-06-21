Intelex Technologies Appoints Jack Noppé as Chief Product Officer

Jack Noppé, Intelex Intelex’s core mission to empower sustainable business is an ideal fit with my personal passion to contribute to our planet.

Intelex Technologies, the leading global provider of cloud-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, announced today the appointment of Jack Noppé as Chief Product Officer.

In his role, Noppé will lead the Intelex product team and guide the overall EHSQ platform vision. He will focus on enhancing Intelex’s market leading platform to strengthen customers’ sustainable business practices by transforming their EHSQ performance, their organizational culture, and their industries.

“Jack embodies the energy and purpose that will drive Intelex forward,” said Mark Jaine, President and CEO at Intelex. “Intelex strives each day to help customers find greater success. Jack understands exactly how technology and collective intelligence can be used to implement and maintain sustainable business practices.”

Noppé has more than 25 years of experience developing and executing long-term business strategies to help organizations meet evolving business needs and customer priorities. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer for Kinaxis, a cloud-based SCM and S&OP applications provider. There, he played a key role in guiding the long-term product vision and strategy for their supply chain platform. Additionally, he’s worked with leading global technology companies such as Terapeak, Shopify, IBM and Cognos. Noppé holds an Executive MBA from Queen’s University. He is a member of Forbes Technology Council, and a member of the Information and Communications Technology Council, Canada.

“Intelex’s core mission to empower sustainable business is an ideal fit with my personal passion to contribute to our planet,” Noppé said. “I look forward to joining a company that has already done so much to help organizations move forward in the spirit of corporate goodwill.”

About Intelex Technologies:

With more than 1,000 clients and 1 million users, Intelex Technologies Inc. is a world leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992 its scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g., ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Intelex is one of Canada’s fastest-growing tech companies and has been named one of the country’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures and Best Managed Companies, as well as a top employer by Aon Hewitt and Canada’s Top 100. For more information, visit http://www.intelex.com.