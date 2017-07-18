Mary Ann Palmer The tools Coldwell Banker provides are truly amazing!

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, a leading real estate firm at North Carolina's Outer Banks, would like to welcome Mary Ann Palmer as a new broker sales associate with the firm. Mary Ann has over thirty years of experience in real estate and real estate related services, The majority of her experience comes from her time selling real estate in Denver, Colorado where she was a consistent top producing agent and was recognized in 2013, 2014, and 2015 with the 5280 Five Star Award for Exceptional Customer Service and Satisfaction.

"I am so happy to be with Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. The tools Coldwell Banker provides to its clients for marketing their homes or for finding your perfect home in the Outer Banks are truly amazing, call me so I can tell you all about them!" says Mary Ann Palmer.

"Mary Ann's past real estate experience working with investment home clients in Denver, along with her knowledge of the Outer Banks market and level of customer service she offers to her clients will all contribute to a successful career at Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty." says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Sales and Relocation

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is a consistent top producing firm with over 25 years of local knowledge and experience. Family owned and operated, the company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region.