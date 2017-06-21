View of Hudson River from Peekskill, NY

Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino celebrated the Grand Opening of Spins Hudson at Charles Point Marina on the Peekskill Waterfront today.

The 40,000-square-foot Entertainment Center is home to a four-level aerial ropes course, two-story professional laser tag arena with sizeable top industry arcade and full size bocce and shuffleboard courts.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the grand opening of Spins Hudson,” said Westchester County Executive Robert P. Astorino. “Overlooking scenic Charles Point Marina, this complex has so much to offer visitors and residents of all ages.”

“Spins Hudson is a welcome addition to this thriving community,” said Bill Diamond, Diamond Properties. “We are thrilled to celebrate the completion of this project and look forward to welcoming guests this summer and beyond.”

In addition to the Entertainment Center, Spins Hudson will feature a satellite location of Captain Lawrence Brewery and Factoria, a beautiful 14,000 square- foot event space.

“As a local and family owned brewery we couldn’t be happier to have a satellite location here at Spins Hudson,” said Scott Vaccaro, Founder, Captain Lawrence Brewing Company.

Explore Peekskill

Summer is the perfect time to visit Historic Peekskill. Discover all that Peekskill has to offer. Below is a sample itinerary for visitors planning their trip.

Spins Hudson:

Lunch at Taco Dive Bar: Enjoy Tacos and Margaritas at this casual stop in the heart of Peekskill.

Trinity Boat Cruise: Trinity Cruises has many options for sightseeing. Check out all they have to offer.

After the Cruise: All that time along the water calls for a sweet treat afterwards. Check out The Hudson Creamery for some of the best ice cream in New York.

Dinner and Overnight Accommodations: Located in the heart of Historic Peekskill is the Inn on the Hudson. Within walking distance of Peekskill’s eclectic variety of shops, art studios, parks, and fine restaurants, it’s a perfect spot to stay.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Peekskill – Lower Hudson Valley: Enjoy the Shop & Stay Package with overnight accommodations, full breakfast buffet, complimentary parking & Wi-Fi, and a $50 gift card to be used at the Jefferson Valley Mall or Woodbury Commons Premium Outlets. The Metro-North Getaway Package allows guests to experience the rich beauty of the Hudson Valley with overnight accommodations, full breakfast buffet, complimentary parking & Wi-Fi, and 2 adult round-trip railroad tickets.

For package bookings, contact the Sales Office at 914-402-0060 or email hixpeekskill(at)cwhotels(dot)com. Reservations must be made a minimum of 72 hours in advance.

Entertainment: Check out what’s happening at the historic Westchester County Landmark. The Paramount Hudson Valley is an amazing venue for live music and performances.

Getting Around

It’s easy to get around Peekskill. Go Peekskill Hospitality Shuttle, which brings visitors from the Peekskill Train station to various areas in the city for free. throughout the city. The shuttle service goes to hiking areas, downtown and will soon be going to Spins Hudson. The service runs every Saturday and Sunday (8am – 10pm) from May to November. http://gopeekskill.com/

Upcoming Event

Check out the Hudson Valley Exposition. The event takes place on August 5 from 1pm – 10pm at Riverfront Green Park in Peekskill. With music, arts and crafts, food and drink and more, the event is a celebration of the region. Visit http://www.hvexposition.com/ for more information.

