As a steadfast supporter of the global maker movement, Future Engineers is dedicated to providing opportunities for students across the country to learn, create, and innovate

Future Engineers is proud to announce that they are the recipients of a two-year award from the US Department of Education’s Small Business Innovation Research (ED/IES SBIR) program, operated out of the Institute of Education Sciences. The grant will fund the development of an online hub for engineering design challenges and curricula, specifically for students and teachers in K-12 classrooms.

Building on previous experience hosting 3D printing challenges for the ASME Foundation and NASA, Future Engineers is expanding its web platform for K-12 STEM education, providing the ability to host a diverse range of challenges inspired by industry, media and emerging technologies.

Using a research-driven approach, Future Engineers will study the implementation of challenges in classrooms and their overall efficacy in improving attitudes towards engineering at the K-12 level.

“Receiving this grant has allowed us to bring our vision into action,” said Deanne Bell, founder and CEO, Future Engineers. “As a steadfast supporter of the global maker movement, Future Engineers is dedicated to providing opportunities for students across the country to learn, create, and innovate.”

As a recipient of this grant, Future Engineers was honored to be part of the National Week of Making as an exhibitor at the US Department of Education’s ‘Making in Education’ event in Washington D.C. last week on June 21, 2017.

To learn more about the Future Engineers visit http://www.FutureEngineers.org. Follow Future Engineers on Twitter @K12futureE or like them on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/K12futureengineers/