Simplify Planning. Simplify Scheduling. Simplify Maximo. With this complementary ROI calculator, we would like to thank the planning and scheduling community for their part in our success. - Mario Boileau, President & CEO, Solufy.

Solufy is excited to announce an exclusive new Return on Investment (ROI) Calculator designed for enterprise maintenance and reliability professionals. This innovative calculator is the first of its kind, created to help organizations understand how optimized planning and scheduling processes maximize the efficiency of enterprise maintenance technicians.

Inefficiencies in executing a job plan, that can range from poor information to equipment and material unavailability, are important to identify and eliminate. By mitigating these delays, leading experts in the maintenance and planning arena estimate that for every hour of proper planning and scheduling, three to five hours are saved in carrying out that job.

Matt Midas, Solufy’s Director of Sales, has designed the online calculator to facilitate the process of understanding and identifying where cost savings and waste avoidance can be found within an organization. Calling upon his expertise with more than 30 years in the industry, Midas developed the ROI Calculator to better estimate potential savings associated with planning and scheduling process improvement.

“I’m excited that Solufy is able to offer this efficiency calculator to not only our customers, but also to anyone in the planning and scheduling world,” Midas states. “According to industry estimates, the average wrench-on time for a company is around 35 percent. Many organizations across all industries are working hard to reduce wasted time in the maintenance arena with an end goal to increase wrench time. I’m confident that Solufy’s ROI Calculator will help them better map the savings associated with improved planning and scheduling processes.”

He continues, “Maintenance excellence is a strategy that eliminates unnecessary activities. At the same time, it maximizes condition-based maintenance while focusing resources on the most critical assets. We strive to continue offering practical and innovative solutions for maintenance professionals across all industries.”

Solufy’s Vice President and Co-founder Gerry Lamarche explains the drive to enhance productivity. "In our many interactions with utilities, oil and energy, and transportation majors that we worked with, we found that these clients have experienced enormous cost savings when they optimize the planning and scheduling process,” Lamarche says. “We anticipate this complementary calculator will help such companies fine-tune their planning and scheduling processes and utilize proven tools like the best-of-breed AKWIRE Visual Suite for IBM Maximo towards those purposes."

The newly released ROI Calculator contains features designed to assist enterprise maintenance professionals including planners and schedulers. Users are able to calculate how an increase in wrench-time can result in potential cost savings and efficiency improvements; view the breakdown of recaptured lost hours and labor costs; compare how wrench-time will impact overtime estimates; and calculate probable savings with improved asset uptime.

This tool is also enhanced with downloadable detailed reports, so users are not only able to analyze potential savings, but they can also share these valuable reports with other team members and managers to predict fiscal and process improvements.

Solufy’s ROI Calculator is just one of the improvements that the company has created after listening to the needs of the AKWIRE user community. "AKWIRE has always been innovating and providing the best-of-breed tools for planning and scheduling for IBM Maximo,” states Mario Boileau, President and CEO of Solufy. “With this complementary ROI calculator, we would like to thank the planning and scheduling community for their part in our success."

---

SOLUFY is an industry-leading software developer that provides the most comprehensive suite of planning and scheduling solutions for IBM Maximo, including the first-choice scheduling software for IBM Maximo, the AKWIRE vScheduler.

SOLUFY's proven, best-of-breed tools enhance and simplify the process of working with IBM Maximo software. SOLUFY achieves these improvements by providing fully configurable, fully customizable, expandable software that can meet customers’ evolving business needs.

SOLUFY is a growing company with a large, satisfied customer base. SOLUFY provides AKWIRE-driven Maximo CMMS solutions to clients whose business is similar to your own.