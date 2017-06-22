We’re on a mission to help educators experience more “aha!” moments.

Atomic Learning, the leader of professional development resources for educators, and Versifit, the leading provider of analytic reporting solutions for school districts have announced its transformation to one corporate brand: Hoonuit. The rebranding exemplifies the evolution of the companies, into a comprehensive suite of data analytics and professional development tools that together provide educators the knowledge and insight to maximize success in the classroom.

“We’re on a mission to help educators experience more “aha!” moments,” Paul Hesser, CEO at Hoonuit said. “Our solutions enable educators and administrators to assess and predict school and student needs, and for educators to take their own personal development path to tackle some of today’s most common education challenges, such as college and career readiness, student engagement and evolving instructional approaches.”

By expanding upon Versifit’s extensive background in large district data solutions, Hoonuit now delivers actionable insights in a SAAS-based environment making it easier for districts of all sizes to take advantage of predicative analytics and identify emerging trends to better anticipate the needs of students, educators and stakeholders.

Over 800 educational institutions, 400,000 educators, and 10,000,000 students have already taken advantage of the most extensive online professional learning library, Atomic Learning. Instruction ranges from technology training and classroom integration to a full suite of pedagogical content that meets state determined ESSA requirements.

Also, a new solution, Hoonuit Early Warning, demonstrates these extended capabilities and will be available at the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) conference. The new student behavior reporting system uses predictive analytics and allows educators to log observational behavior, implement interventions, take action and measure outcomes in one central location.

To sign up for a free trial or receive a quote, visit http://www.hoonuit.com or stop by booth 3441 at ISTE.

About Hoonuit

Hoonuit, the catalyst for educational excellence through data analytics and professional development, enables educators to make better decisions for their classrooms by seamlessly combining intuitive analytics with personalized professional development. Inspired by providing educators with the tools needed to take informed, impactful action, Hoonuit fuels teacher, staff and student success. To learn more, visit: http://www.hoonuit.com or follow us on Twitter.